Dacorum businesses recognised in the Muddy Stilettos Awards

Three businesses in Dacorum have been recognised in the Muddy Stilettos 2021 Awards.

Now in their eighth year, the hotly contested Muddy Stilettos 2021 Awards have come to a close, with 27 brilliant local indie businesses winning the coveted lifestyle awards across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

In Dacorum, three businesses received awards:

Cedar Coffee Shop in Potten End, won Best Café

> Bustle and Bow Bridal Studio in Berkhamsted, won Best Bridal Store

> Cedar Coffee Shop in Potten End, won Best Café

> Ashridge House in Berkhamsted, won Best Wedding Venue.

Readers of the award-winning Muddy Stilettos lifestyle website nominated and voted in their thousands for their favourite independent businesses across 27 different lifestyle categories – from Best Destination Pub to Yoga/Pilates Studio, Boutique Stay to Wedding Venue – and shining a light on the most creative, unique indie businesses.

Bustle and Bow Bridal Studio in Berkhamsted, won Best Bridal Store

75,000 businesses were nominated across the country with 752,000 votes cast in total as part of this much coveted national lifestyle awards, making it the most popular Muddy Awards to date.

Voted by customers, staff and Muddy readers, the Muddy Stilettos Awards always creates a real sense of community spirit and are a great way for customers to say ‘Thank you’ for what has been an incredibly difficult past 18 months for many small businesses.

Hero Brown, founder and Editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos, said: "I set up these awards eight years ago to give local lifestyle businesses a chance to shout about how brilliant they are.

"After a year of multiple lockdowns and hardships, it’s been an honour to showcase the most awesome lifestyle businesses across the Muddy counties, in partnership with our local sponsors.

Ashridge House in Berkhamsted, won Best Wedding Venue

"The response to this year’s Muddy Awards has been unprecedented – thousands (and thousands) of people voted giving such a fantastic boost and a well-deserved ‘Pat-on-the-Back’ to so many.

"I hope it will make give them greater confidence to grow their business knowing that they have the stamp of quality that the Awards provides and great local support."