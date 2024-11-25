RSPCA reveals shocking increase in animals abandoned in Hertfordshire

Figures released by the RSPCA today (Monday) show there’s been a 12% increase in animals abandoned in the area since the cost-of-living crisis began.

The latest figures have shot up from 226 in 2021 to 252 in 2023 – just when the cost-of-living crisis began to kick in.

Across England and Wales, the figures are even more shocking – rising from 3,071 during the winter period of 2021 to a staggering 4,630 last winter – a 51% increase.

Sadly, this is the reality of animals like Narla. She was brought into the RSPCA’s Southridge Animal Centre, in Potters Bar, by a member of the public after being found with her sister, Ava, abandoned outside the gates in November 2023.

Two-year-old Narla is still waiting to find her forever home

Claire Hoffman, Southridge behaviour and welfare adviser, said: “A man came into the centre and said he’d found both dogs running around in the lane just outside our gates. They were underweight and had no microchip or collar tags on.”

Staff quickly spotted that Narla was missing her front left paw so took the dogs in to check she hadn’t suffered any cruelty or deliberate injury. Vets determined she’d been born without her paw.

Claire added: “She copes really well without her paw – she’s so fast and zooms around our off-lead paddock. She runs, jumps and plays as if she has all four paws.”

Ava has since been rehomed but two-year-old Narla is still waiting to find her forever home.

The RSPCA believes the surge in pet ownership during the Covid-19 lockdown and the increasing financial hardships due to soaring living costs have led to the increase in people dumping their pets.

RSPCA chief inspector Ian Briggs said: “Sadly we expect the trend will continue as more pet owners face financial hardship at this time of year more than any other.

“Thanks to the public supporting us we are able to rescue many animals, rehabilitate them and find them new homes but to continue this life-saving work we need your help.

“So please join The Christmas Rescue and together we will bring joy and safety to animals. For thousands of terrified and injured animals, we’ll turn the worst suffering into the best Christmas yet – because it will be the one where their lives change forever, and the start of many happier Christmases to come.”