Hertfordshire Community Foundation team

Dacorum people who don’t need their energy rebate or winter fuel allowance are being asked to donate it to people in need.

Hertfordshire Community Foundation has launched an appeal to raise funds for charities and community organisations to support those in most urgent need as the cost of living crisis continues.

All households are set to receive a total of £400 of energy support from the government as energy prices have risen in recent months. But the director for Hertfordshire Community Foundation Helen Gray explained that for some households this is desperately needed and won’t be enough.

She said: “Some recipients may not need this assistance and we are inviting anyone who is able to do so, to donate some or all of their rebate to help someone in need. Energy prices are at a record high, leaving many Hertfordshire households worrying about heating their homes. Fuel poverty poses a serious threat with some having to make the impossible choice between heating or eating this winter in a desperate attempt to cut back on costs.”

Funds raised by the foundation's appeal will provide grants to community organisations and charities to help source food parcels and essentials, sessions to support people’s mental health and advice to those facing financial hardship. The donations will go towards keeping heating and lighting on for community centres and charities.