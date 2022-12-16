As temperatures plummet, Dacorum homeless charity DENS has launched an appeal, asking the community to finically support them as they help to save lives this winter.

DENS, who support people facing homelessness and food poverty in the borough, has seen a 54% increase in the number of people needing emergency food parcels.

Advertisement

The charity expects demand for their services to increase as the cost of living crisis and freezing wether take hole. DENS is asking for donations to help save the lives of people like Chloe, who received a much-needed food parcel.

DENS workers helping a rough sleeper

Chloe was forced to flee her home with her elderly mother to escape a violent ex-partner. After receiving a food parcel, Chloe said: “It's taken my life from being desperate to now feeling a sense of gratitude and that there's somewhere that will take care of us.”