Dacorum homelessness charity launches winter appeal to help save lives

Donations can provide emergency food parcels, temporary accommodation, and specialist advice and support.

By Olivia Preston
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 3:28pm

As temperatures plummet, Dacorum homeless charity DENS has launched an appeal, asking the community to finically support them as they help to save lives this winter.

DENS, who support people facing homelessness and food poverty in the borough, has seen a 54% increase in the number of people needing emergency food parcels.

The charity expects demand for their services to increase as the cost of living crisis and freezing wether take hole. DENS is asking for donations to help save the lives of people like Chloe, who received a much-needed food parcel.

DENS workers helping a rough sleeper
Chloe was forced to flee her home with her elderly mother to escape a violent ex-partner. After receiving a food parcel, Chloe said: “It's taken my life from being desperate to now feeling a sense of gratitude and that there's somewhere that will take care of us.”

Click here to donate.

