Cost of living: Hemel nursery employees get £3,000 bonus to help with rising bills
The workers also two meals get at the nursery during the winter months
Workers at Lime Grove Day Nursery in Hemel Hempstead have been given a bonus of up to £3,000 to help them with rising bills as the cost of living crisis continues into the winter.
The full time employers at Lime Grove on Park Road will get six monthly payments of up to £500 each from December to May next year.
Team leader in the preschool room Michelle Tierney said: “The pressure has been lifted for all of us and we are not stressing about Christmas now.”
Childbase Partnership CEO Emma Rooney said: “Every employee is a partner in our business, and we stand together during tough times.
"Ensuring the security and wellbeing of colleagues is not only vital to our mission to achieve the best possible outcomes for every child in our care it is also, quite simply, the right thing to do.”