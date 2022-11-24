Workers at Lime Grove Day Nursery in Hemel Hempstead have been given a bonus of up to £3,000 to help them with rising bills as the cost of living crisis continues into the winter.

The full time employers at Lime Grove on Park Road will get six monthly payments of up to £500 each from December to May next year.

Team leader in the preschool room Michelle Tierney said: “The pressure has been lifted for all of us and we are not stressing about Christmas now.”

From left: Natasha Higgins, Donna Adhel, Robyn Shuck, Michelle Tierney, Madison Bradbury

Childbase Partnership CEO Emma Rooney said: “Every employee is a partner in our business, and we stand together during tough times.