Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Get ahead of the festive rush and book your delivery slot for a stress-free Christmas 🎄

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festive season brings increased demand for online grocery delivery slots

Early booking is essential for a stress-free Christmas

Many supermarkets offer exclusive early booking opportunities for Delivery Pass customers

Non-pass holders have later access to delivery slots

Customers should act quickly to secure their preferred time slots, as availability may be limited

As the festive season approaches, the hustle and bustle of Christmas preparations begins to ramp up.

One of the most crucial aspects of holiday planning is managing your grocery shopping, especially with the increased demand for delivery slots when shopping online with any of the UK’s major supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking to enjoy a stress-free Christmas, securing your delivery slot is essential, and with high demand for Christmas delivery services, knowing when bookings open can save you a lot of last-minute worry.

Here’s a rundown of the major supermarkets in the UK and details about their Christmas delivery booking times:

(Photos: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Tesco

The ability to pre-book your festive food delivery with Tesco will start at the beginning of November.

The supermarket is offering priority access to customers who have an annual delivery pass, and those enrolled in Tesco's delivery and click-and-collect plans can secure their slots from 6am on Tuesday November 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This allows them a full week’s advantage over regular shoppers, who will need to wait until Tuesday November 12 to reserve their slots. Christmas orders will be delivered or available for collection up to and including December 24 (or December 23 for stores that are closed on Christmas Eve).

If you sign up for the relevant delivery plan by Monday November 4, you can still get ahead of the game

Tesco’s delivery plans are priced between £3.99 and £7.99 per month, depending on the level of service you choose, and you can also save by paying for a full 12-month subscription upfront. The click-and-collect plan is available for £2.49 a month.

Much like Tesco, Sainsbury's has revealed that customers with its Delivery Pass will have the opportunity to reserve their home delivery and click-and-collect slots early, starting from Wednesday October 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-pass holders will be able to book their slots the following week, beginning Wednesday October 23. Both groups can schedule deliveries for the period between December 18 and December 24.

Whenever you book your delivery slot for, customers are able to modify their shopping baskets until 11pm the day before their scheduled delivery. Note that you can book only one delivery slot between December 18 and December 24.

Follow this link to book a Sainsbury’s slot.

Asda

Asda is another supermarket offering delivery pass customers an early opportunity to book their Christmas slots.

Those who subscribe to the service have been able to reserve their slots since Tuesday October 15, while non-pass holders will have access to book their slots from Tuesday October 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than one million home delivery and click-and-collect slots will be available during the week leading up to Christmas.

The minimum online spend for Asda’s delivery service is £40, while the minimum for click and collect is £25.

Shoppers can make changes or add items to their baskets until 11pm the night before their scheduled delivery or collection.

Whether or not you have a Morrisons Delivery Pass or not shouldn’t matter at this stage, as delivery slots are now open to all customers. You can reserve your slot on Morrisons.com or through the app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bear in mind though that all shoppers must spend a minimum of £25 to complete an online order, and there is still some benefit to having a Delivery Pass, as those without one will face a delivery fee ranging from £1.50 to £6 for a one-hour delivery time slot.

But Morrisons have been quick to point out that you shouldn’t just opt for a Delivery Pass in the hopes of securing a Christmas slot - only consider getting one if you believe it will save you money in the long run.

Oh, and the last day to place a new click-and-collect order for turkey is Monday December 16.

Morrisons shoppers in most regions of the UK can place orders via Amazon - click here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booking for Waitrose’s Christmas delivery slots are already open - it costs £4 to reserve a slot, and orders must exceed £40.

But shoppers looking to have their Waitrose groceries delivered should act quickly, as at the time of writing, most slots from Sunday December 22 to Tuesday December 24, are nearly fully booked.

Iceland’s service allows customers to pre-book and pay for their Christmas dinner and festive treats in advance, which will then be delivered to their doorstep five days later.

Here are the available slots and their corresponding delivery dates:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11/12/2024: Delivery on 16/12/2024

12/12/2024: Delivery on 17/12/2024

13/12/2024: Delivery on 18/12/2024

14/12/2024: Delivery on 19/12/2024

15/12/2024: Delivery on 20/12/2024

16/12/2024: Delivery on 21/12/2024

17/12/2024: Delivery on 22/12/2024

18/12/2024: Delivery on 23/12/2024

19/12/2024: Delivery on 24/12/2024

You can book Iceland slots here. Unfortunately for customers, the supermarket will not be offering its click-and-collect service for Christmas orders.

Ocado opened its Christmas delivery slots to Smart Pass members on September 23.

Ocado says that all Smart Pass holders have now been invited to book their slots, and remaining availability is being released gradually to non-subscribers online. Keep an eye on the website if you wish to secure a booking.

For delivery slots booked between December 20 and December 24, there is a minimum spend of £90. Book Ocado slots here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why should I book early?

Booking your delivery slots early with major supermarkets can lead to a more enjoyable and stress-free holiday season for a number of reasons.

For one, the limited availability of delivery times means that procrastination can leave you empty-handed, and with so many customers competing for the same slots, it is crucial to act quickly.

Early booking also allows you to take advantage of exclusive offers and limited-edition products, such as seasonal foods, special treats and festive decorations, while ensuring that your preferred items are available. Waiting too long could mean missing out on popular products that may sell out quickly.

Booking early also ensures you have the best selection of delivery times available, allowing you to choose a time that best fits your schedule. If you wait too long, you may be left with inconvenient delivery times that disrupt your holiday plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For families with specific dietary requirements or preferences, early booking can be particularly important. Special diets often require particular products that may not be as readily available as mainstream options. By reserving your delivery slot ahead of time, you can ensure that you have access to all the ingredients you need.

We’d love to hear about your holiday shopping experiences! Have you secured your Christmas delivery slots yet, or do you have any advice for fellow shoppers? Share your thoughts and stories in the comments section.