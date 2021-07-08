Berkhamsted salon nominated for five prestigious hairdressing awards

A salon in Berkhamsted has been shortlisted for five awards at the HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards.

Alchemy and I, on the High Street, is in the running for five prestigious hairdressing awards - Customer Service, Salon Design, Salon Manager of the Year, Independent Salon/Business Newcomer of the Year, Manager of the Year and the coveted title of Salon of the Year.

The awards - now in their 23rd year - recognise the hardworking names that have built outstanding salon businesses, helping to make British hairdressing the most respected in the world.

Manager, Sean and Founder, Haylee

From standout salons and exemplary teamwork to ground-breaking innovations and trailblazing individuals, HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards are an annual celebration of business brilliance.

Alchemy and I made the final stage of the competition after compiling detailed entries, outlining the expertise and professionalism that makes them an all-around exceptional salon business.

Haylee Benton, Founder and owner of Alchemy and I, said: "The whole team have been working incredibly hard to elevate and enhance the experience we're offering for clients, despite the limitations and challenges of the past year, so to be recognised by such a prestigious ceremony is such a testament to that."

Winners will be announced at HJ's British Hairdressing Business Awards on Monday, October 4, at London's Park Plaza Westminster Bridge to an audience of some of the industry's most prolific names.

Alchemy UK Blowdry Bar

Manager Sean Butt added: “We are thrilled to have made the finals of such a respected event. Over the last 16 months, the team have pulled together with focus and determination, and I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved, both as a business and as an industry at large.”

A total of 16 trophies will be handed out at the finals, with other categories including awards for best team, customer care and the most exciting new innovation. Launched in 1998, HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards have previously honoured names, including Lee Stafford, Trevor Sorbie and TONI and GUY.