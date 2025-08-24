This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Many UK shoppers are planning last-minute trips, picnics, and barbecues this August Bank Holiday

Most supermarkets will remain open, but hours may be reduced to give staff a break

Opening times can vary significantly by store and location, so checking ahead is advised

Major chains provide online store locators or apps to confirm local trading hours

Planning your shopping in advance can help avoid holiday crowds and disappointment

With the August Bank Holiday just around the corner, many shoppers are planning picnics, barbecues, or last-minute getaways.

But if you need to stock up on essentials, it’s worth knowing exactly which supermarkets will be open and when.

While most stores are welcoming customers on Monday, August 25, 2025, many are operating reduced hours to give staff a well-deserved break.

Here’s your handy guide to the major supermarket chains and their expected trading times:

Aldi

Aldi stores in England and Wales are set to open from 8am to 8pm, making it easy to grab groceries early or late.

In Scotland, many branches will stick to their usual closing time of 10pm. To be certain of your local store’s opening hours, use Aldi’s store finder at stores.aldi.co.uk/store-finder.

Asda

Asda has confirmed that many of its supermarkets will operate as usual on the Bank Holiday, but hours can vary depending on the branch.

Most stores will open at 8am, closing between 6pm and 8pm. Larger superstores may remain open until 10pm, and some 24-hour locations will continue round-the-clock trading.

Petrol stations and Asda Express shops are largely unaffected, with many operating 24/7. Check your branch’s specific hours via storelocator.asda.com.

Co-op

Larger Co-op stores generally operate from 7am to 10pm, but regional differences may apply.

To avoid disappointment, confirm with your local branch using the store finder at coop.co.uk/store-finder.

Iceland

Iceland will remain open as usual over the August Bank Holiday. Most branches continue their standard opening hours on bank holidays, except for Christmas Day and Easter Sunday.

Find your nearest Iceland and check opening times at iceland.co.uk/store-finder.

Lidl

Lidl usually opens from 8am to 10pm and is expected to operate during the holiday.

Since hours can vary by location, it’s a good idea to confirm your local store’s schedule using Lidl’s store locator.

M&S

Marks & Spencer often shortens hours over bank holidays to give staff time off. While opening times for Monday, August 25, 2025, have yet to be confirmed, a typical bank holiday pattern sees stores opening around 8:30am and closing by 6pm.

Use marksandspencer.com/MSResStoreFinderGlobalBaseCmd or ask in-store for local details.

Morrisons

Morrisons’ opening hours will vary by branch. While some stores maintain their usual 6–11am start times, others may open at 8am and close as early as 5pm.

Confirm times using morrisons.com/storefinder.

Sainsbury’s

Most Sainsbury’s supermarkets will open from 8am to 8pm, with convenience stores trading from 7am to 11pm.

Local variations may occur, so check your branch’s opening hours via stores.sainsburys.co.uk.

Tesco

Tesco’s hours vary significantly by location. In England, Wales, and the Isle of Man, larger stores generally open from 8am to 6pm, while Scottish branches may stay open until 8pm.

Tesco Express stores follow a similar pattern, with larger locations open 8am–6pm. Northern Ireland stores will operate normal hours. Check your branch at tesco.com/store-locator.

Waitrose

Waitrose stores vary by location, so it’s best to confirm trading hours directly using the store finder at waitrose.com/find-a-store.

