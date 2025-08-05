Savvy shoppers could save even more with a loyalty card, but millions are missing out 📱

Lidl has overtaken Aldi as the UK’s cheapest supermarket for the first time since October 2023

The price comparison, by Which?, looked at 76 everyday grocery items in July

Lidl Plus members paid just £128, beating Aldi’s £129.25 basket total

Loyalty cards played a key role in savings, with Tesco and Sainsbury’s offering big discounts

Asda remained cheapest for larger branded shops, while Waitrose was the most expensive overall

A new name has ended Aldi’s 20-month reign as the UK’s cheapest supermarket, according to new research – but only if you’re signed up to its loyalty scheme.

In a price comparison of 76 everyday groceries throughout July, Lidl came out cheapest with a basket total of £128.40 without a loyalty card, or just £128 if using Lidl Plus.

Aldi was narrowly behind at £129.25, making Lidl cheaper by 85p, or £1.25 for loyalty members.

It marks the first time since October 2023 that Aldi hasn’t taken the top spot in the monthly price tracker by consumer group Which?

The new rankings come at a time when shoppers are being hit with rising food bills once again. Annual grocery inflation climbed to 5.2% in July, the highest rate since January, driven by price rises on fresh meat, chocolate, and spreads.

The UK’s cheapest supermarket revealed

For smaller, everyday shops, Lidl holds a clear victory:

Supermarket Avg. price for 76 items Lidl (with Plus) £128.00 Lidl £128.40 Aldi £129.25 Asda £139.53 Tesco (with Clubcard) £141.92 Sainsbury's (with Nectar) £144.21 Tesco £145.10 Morrisons (with More) £146.91 Morrisons £147.84 Sainsbury's £149.55 Ocado £159.20 Waitrose £170.91

But for a larger shop of 192 items, including more branded products, Asda took the crown for the seventh consecutive month. Lidl and Aldi weren’t included in this comparison as they didn’t stock enough of the branded items.

Supermarket Avg. price for 192 items Asda £474.12 Tesco (with Clubcard) £481.59 Sainsbury’s (with Nectar) £490.64 Morrisons (with More) £491.87 Morrisons £502.24 Tesco £513.79 Ocado £521.72 Sainsbury’s £525.98 Waitrose £538.33

For bigger shops, Asda continues to dominate, while Waitrose remains firmly at the other end of the scale, costing £42 more than Lidl on the smaller basket, and £64 more than Asda on the larger one.

Are loyalty cards worth it?

One of the clearest trends in supermarket pricing is the increasing role of loyalty schemes in shaping what you pay at the till.

Without a loyalty card, some supermarkets become significantly more expensive. For example, shopping at Tesco without Clubcard discounts added £32.20 to the total.

Across the eight major supermarkets analysed, loyalty card holders consistently paid less:

Tesco Clubcard users saved an average of 2.2% on the smaller shop and 6.3% on the larger one.

users saved an average of 2.2% on the smaller shop and 6.3% on the larger one. Sainsbury’s Nectar shoppers saved even more – 3.6% on the small shop and 6.7% on the big one.

shoppers saved even more – 3.6% on the small shop and 6.7% on the big one. Morrisons More users saw modest discounts (0.6% and 2.1%, respectively).

users saw modest discounts (0.6% and 2.1%, respectively). Lidl Plus only shaved off 0.3%, but that was still enough to push it ahead of Aldi.

But the discounts are not accessible to everyone. Millions of people are locked out of loyalty pricing due to age restrictions, lack of digital access, or not having a fixed address.

Which? has warned that while loyalty pricing can offer genuine value, more needs to be done to ensure everyone can benefit, including those without smartphones or those unaware of how to access digital promotions.

