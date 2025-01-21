Company announces plans to build 80-home housing development in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A company has announced plans to build 80 new homes in Hemel Hempstead.

The Crown Estate has revealed that it has allocated a housing project at Westwick Row to a company called TOWN.

TOWN is tasked with constructing a new neighbourhood in Hertfordshire consisting of 80 properties.

Guy Rochez, associate director at TOWN, said: “We are delighted to partner with The Crown Estate and local residents to create a neighbourhood that puts community first. Westwick Row will not only deliver much-needed, high-quality homes but will also serve as a blueprint for how innovative approaches to housing and meaningful engagement can create more inclusive, connected, and sustainable communities.”

This is one of three new housing projects announced by the Crown Estate which has also authorised similar sized projects in Bedfordshire and Cheshire.

Rob Chesworth, head of strategic land at The Crown Estate, said: “The UK’s housing sector desperately needs more innovation if it is to deliver the quality, affordable homes that the current and future UK population needs.

“These housing demonstration projects are an opportunity for us to test innovative approaches to sustainable design and help us understand how to scale up across the country. By partnering with gs8, igloo and TOWN – all of which have proven track records in this space – we are confident that we can play a key role in addressing some of the UK’s significant housing and environmental challenges, while setting new standards for the development of thriving, sustainable communities.”

Developers are making people living within the Hemel Hempstead neighbourhood aware of the potential new property project.