Community Action Dacorum launches new website to better serve local community

What's New

The website, available at www.communityactiondacorum.org.uk, is designed around Community Action Dacorum's main areas of service: Community, Employability, and Wellbeing. This structure is intended to make it easier for residents and organisations in the Dacorum area to find the support and information they need.

Key Features

The new Community Action Dacorum Homepage

Community: Information and services aimed at strengthening community ties.

Employability: Resources for improving job skills and finding employment.

Wellbeing: Support and advice for enhancing personal and community wellbeing.

The redesign prioritizes user-friendly navigation to ensure that visitors can quickly and easily access the charity’s wide range of services and resources.

Getting Involved

Community Action Dacorum encourages feedback and stories from individuals and organisations in the area. Whether it's a suggestion for the website or a story about how the charity has impacted your life, they want to hear from you. You can share your thoughts via email at [email protected] or by calling 01442 253935

Continuous Commitment

The launch of the new website is part of Community Action Dacorum's ongoing commitment to supporting the local community.

By making their services more accessible online, the charity hopes to reach more individuals and organisations in need.