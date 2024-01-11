Clean sweep for Dacorum food venues after latest round of hygiene inspections

It is the highest rating available

It’s good news for the Dacorum dining scene after food venues were awarded a clean sweep by hygiene inspectors.

Six establishments were given five star ratings by the Food Standards Agency – the highest rating available, meaning ‘outstanding’.

They include two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Gallery Cafe Bar at Old Town Hall, High Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on December 29

• Rated 5: Relish at Maylands Business Centre, Redbourn Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on December 28

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Rex Cinema Berkhamsted at Rex Cinema, High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on December 29

• Rated 5: The Robin Social Club at The Robin Hood Social Club, Robin Hood Meadow, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on December 29

• Rated 5: Bennetts End Community Assoc. Bar at Bennetts End Community Centre, Leys Road, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on December 21

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Great Wall Chinese Food at 36 Bennetts Gate, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on December 28

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at the premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary