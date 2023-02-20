Citizens Advice Hertfordshire is expanding operating hours for its Adviceline service, to cover weekday evenings and Saturdays.

Working in partnership with Hertfordshire County Council, the Adviceline service is now open between 10am to 9pm Monday to Wednesday, from 10am to 8pm Thursday and Friday, and 10am to 4pm on Saturday. The service is available free to all residents in Hertfordshire on 0800 144 88 48.

The extension of the Adviceline service into weekday evenings and Saturdays will help more people gain practical advice on a wide range of issues at more flexible times.

Charlotte Blizzard Welch, Citizens Advice Hertfordshire Partnership and Development Manager

It also helps provide more service capacity to meet increasing demand, as the rising cost of living impacts everyone including people who are in work, those who are just about managing, and those who have never had to contact Citizens Advice.

Charlotte Blizzard-Welch, Citizens Advice Hertfordshire Partnership and Development Manager, said:, “This support from the county council helps us to expand our Adviceline service at a critical time when the demand has dramatically increased, and the clients we are helping are also changing to include people who have never needed our help before.

“We value this extra support to provide this extended service for two years and advise anyone struggling with issues from money matters, housing, employment to family problems, to contact us on 0800 144 88 48, as tackling any issue as soon as possible is the best way to work towards a good resolution."