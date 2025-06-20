Cardo brings pop-up repairs hub to life for Dacorum Borough Council tenants

Cardo has delivered another successful community-focused initiative, this time bringing a pop-up repairs hub to Grovehill Community Centre in Hemel Hempstead to support tenants of Dacorum Borough Council (DBC).

Held on 17 June, the event offered DBC tenants the opportunity to speak face-to-face with Cardo’s Repairs and Damp & Mould teams about any ongoing, outstanding, or new repairs. All tenants with an email address were invited in advance, and around 60 people attended on the day.

The drop-in session created space for open, informal conversations, giving tenants the chance to share photos of repair issues and receive real-time updates on their cases. A Cardo operative was also on hand and was able to attend several local homes straight away to carry out minor works.