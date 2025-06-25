Cancer survivor mum launches life-changing support platform for mums with cancer

Sharon Gabrielle champions awareness, community and emotional support with a new course, powerful podcast, and free resources for families

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After surviving a rare form of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in her eye while raising two young children, local mum and advocate Sharon Goodway is transforming her pain into purpose. This year, she launched a movement of healing, support and empowerment for mums navigating cancer, with the introduction of her emotional resilience course She Rises, the Unbreakable Voices podcast, and a free E-Book designed to help mums talk to their children about having cancer.

As a mum who received no professional emotional support during her own cancer battle, Sharon is making it her mission to ensure no woman walks this path alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I remember lying in bed with my children beside me, wondering how I was supposed to explain cancer to them—when I didn’t even understand it myself,” Sharon shares. “That moment stayed with me. And now, everything I do is for the mums who feel forgotten.”

She Rises: Becoming her Again had it's first successful launch this month

Sharon’s holistic approach includes:

‘She Rises: Becoming Her Again’ Course – a gentle, nurturing programme created for mums who have survived cancer and are ready to rediscover who they are beyond the diagnosis.

Unbreakable Voices Podcast – real, raw, and inspiring conversations with other cancer survivor mums, sharing every stage of the journey from diagnosis to healing.

Free E-Book: Conversation starter kit for Mums– a beautifully written guide for mums looking to talk honestly with their children about cancer, packed with tips, prompts and comforting language.

Sharon also uses her social media platforms to break the silence around motherhood and cancer, posting candid insights, supportive content, and community-building messages that resonate with thousands.

"Cancer doesn’t just attack the body—it affects your identity, your parenting, your peace of mind. I want to be the person I needed when I was too scared to ask for help.”

Sharon with her two children

With a heart-centred brand and the title “The Cancer Mum Cheerleader,” Sharon is calling on women across the UK and beyond to join her Cheer Squad – a growing community of mums who refuse to be defined by their diagnosis.

For podcast interview requests, course information, or to access the free E-Book, you can find Sharon on Instagram or Tiktok - The Cancer Mum Cheerleader