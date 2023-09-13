Businesses in Hemel Hempstead grapple with rising electricity rates

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Current Energy Landscape

Recent insights from Business Energy UK indicate that the average business electricity unit price in Hemel Hempstead has risen to 31.3 pence per kWh in 2023. This surge isn't just a matter of numbers. It signifies growing operational costs for businesses, from the bustling town centre to the scenic parks and outskirts. For many, especially those operating on tight budgets, this could mean rethinking financial strategies, delaying expansion plans, or even potential staff reductions.

Factors Behind the Surge

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Gas Business Energy Bill

The reasons for this uptick are multifaceted. Global energy markets have been volatile, impacted by geopolitical events, supply chain disruptions, and environmental challenges. The UK's dedication to green and renewable energy, crucial for our planet's future, also comes with its set of initial economic challenges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tips for Hemel Hempstead Businesses to Save on Energy Bills:

Energy Audits: Conduct energy audits routinely to identify areas of wastage and implement energy-saving solutions.

Conduct energy audits routinely to identify areas of wastage and implement energy-saving solutions. Switch Suppliers: Consider transitioning to a more budget-friendly business energy provider or negotiate better rates with your current supplier.

Consider transitioning to a more budget-friendly business energy provider or negotiate better rates with your current supplier. Invest in Energy-Efficient Equipment: Upgrading to energy-efficient appliances and tools can result in significant long-term savings.

Upgrading to energy-efficient appliances and tools can result in significant long-term savings. Smart Thermostats: Use smart thermostats to optimise heating and cooling, ensuring energy is used efficiently.

Use smart thermostats to optimise heating and cooling, ensuring energy is used efficiently. LED Lighting: Transition to LED lights, which are more energy-efficient and have a longer lifespan than traditional bulbs.

Transition to LED lights, which are more energy-efficient and have a longer lifespan than traditional bulbs. Employee Training: Educate staff on energy-saving practices, such as turning off equipment when not in use.

Educate staff on energy-saving practices, such as turning off equipment when not in use. Renewable Energy Sources: Explore options like solar panels or wind turbines, which can reduce reliance on conventional energy sources and offer enduring financial benefits.

The Resilience of Hemel Hempstead's Businesses

Businesses in Hemel Hempstead are known for their resilience and adaptability. Many are already implementing the above-mentioned strategies, investing in energy-conserving technologies, and seeking expert advice to manage and reduce their energy costs. Local business associations are also pushing for clearer pricing and more robust government support.

Looking Ahead: The Winter Challenge

The immediate concern for many is the upcoming winter season. Energy consumption typically peaks during these colder months, and with the current rates, businesses are bracing for a more expensive quarter.