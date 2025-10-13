Business boost for Dacorum

Small businesses in the borough of Dacorum are set to benefit from a support boost, as they continue to battle the economic headwinds of 2025.

Dacorum Borough Council is financially subsidising memberships to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), using their allocation of the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund. The scheme offers small business owners an exclusive opportunity to save substantially on a two-year membership, meaning that sole traders will be required to contribute just £50, and any business with 1-10 employees paying just £100.

Ann Scott, Regional Stakeholder and Business Manager for Hertfordshire at FSB, said:“Small businesses account for three-fifths of employment and around half of turnover in the UK private sector. They are key to the UK’s economic recovery, so we are very grateful that Dacorum Borough Council are supporting small businesses to not just survive but thrive.

“Established over 45 years ago, FSB is the largest business support organisation for the self-employed and small business owners. As a non-profit making, non-party political organisation, we are led by our members, for our members – and you could soon be part of that”.

As experts in business, FSB offers its members a wide range of vital business services including advice, financial expertise, support, and a powerful voice in government.

Benefits of an FSB membership include: The FSB Legal Hub, (an online library of 1,400 legal documents and templates), FSB Legal Protection, (24/7 helpline and up to 100k legal protection per case), a debt recovery service, free business banking, a funding platform, payroll/pensions services, unlimited telephone counselling, discounted health cash plans and much more.

FSB members will also be able access a variety of networking, online support events and business guides.

Ian Hardy, FSB Membership Advisor, said:“As a small business owner myself in the past, I know how rewarding running a business can be – but it can also be challenging. With FSB membership, I had all the tools and advice needed to run and protect my business in one place, alongside the support of other business owners and the FSB Team.

“Membership didn’t just support the growth of my business - it literally saved it. Without the legal protection, I could have faced thousands of pounds in legal fees over an employment dispute”.

A free event, hosted by Dacorum Borough Council and FSB, is planned for 28th January, which will bring together small business owners from across the district: https://events.fsb.org.uk/en/8d2bI2X7/g/fJqTd8nh8e/fsb-connect-in-dacorum-3aJ8P2pIf/overview

To enquire about the event or FSB membership, email [email protected] or express interest here: https://www.dacorum.gov.uk/home/business/business-services/advice-and-support/discounted-federation-of-small-businesses-(fsb)-membership