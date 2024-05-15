Bringing back the classics: Hemel Audiologist ensures former WPC can enjoy her favourite TV comedies
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 82-year-old’s hearing had been deteriorating significantly in the past year, with the television volume being turned up repeatedly higher.
So, she booked an appointment at the Specsavers store in Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, where she met audiology director Geeta Patel and Hearing Aid Dispenser Anton Rajasooriya.
Margaret received a thorough hearing consultation and was fitted with the Slim Ric Model hearing aid.
She says: ‘I was so delighted with Geeta and Anton. The service they delivered was exemplary.
‘They were very patient, and their care was excellent. I have discovered lots of sounds I did not realise I had lost, thanks to these hearing aids.
‘I love watching classic comedies such as Dinner Ladies, Porridge, Open All Hours, and The Last of the Summer Wine and also crime dramas, so the new hearing aids mean I no longer need to guess words.
‘I don’t feel left out of conversations, and I can interact better at Tea & Chat events with my friends. I can hear much more clearly our chair exercise instructor, so I now really enjoy taking part in the sessions. I have a new lease on life and that is thanks to the wonderful work of Specsavers Hemel Hempstead.’
Margaret has been a Hemel Hempstead resident for most of her life, having lived in the town as well as in Berkhamsted, for over 40 years.
She worked as a chef at Hemel Hempstead Hospital, and later trained as a Police Constable in Welwyn Garden City, becoming a WPC.
Geeta Patel, Audiologist Partner at the Store, says: ‘We were delighted to help Margaret live life to the full again.
‘It can be very easy to let your hearing slip as it is often a gradual decline. A sudden change in hearing can prompt a visit to the audiologist, but that isn’t always the case.
‘If anyone feels like they are not hearing as well as they think or if friends and family are constantly telling you that your TV is always too loud, don’t delay in getting your hearing checked.
‘It is always better to spot these symptoms sooner rather than later.’
Anton Rajasooriya is a registered hearing aid dispenser, having completed his 18-month apprenticeship mentored and supported by Geeta. He made his accomplishments through Specsavers’ various development programs.
Speaking on his experience with Specsavers, Anton says: ‘I’ve had an interest in hearing care since I was about 18. A careers fair inspired me to pursue audiology. ‘
‘Out of all the companies that I researched; Specsavers was one that I really wanted to join.
‘Specsavers and Geeta have been an amazing support as I have progressed through my career.’
Community Engagement Lead, Priti Amrania, says: ‘It was a genuinely humbling pleasure meeting with Margaret. It was evident from chatting to her how much the new hearing aids have definitely improved her quality of life.
‘Our caring Team is dedicated and committed to providing the best possible service for our community.’
For more information or to book an appointment visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/HemelHempstead or call 01442 212 141. As part of Specsavers’ mission to make eye and hearing health accessible to all, it also offers a Home Visits service to those who need it, with mobile opticians covering more than 90% of the UK. To find out more, visit www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests To learn more about becoming an apprentice, visit join.specsavers.com