Boss of German company with Hemel offices visits Hydrogen Homes trial as part of 60th anniversary UK visit

The executive chairman of a pioneering German company with offices in Hemel Hempstead paid a visit to a Hydrogen Homes trial in the UK.

Dräger, a German company that’s at the forefront of medical and safety technology, is supporting the safety aspect of the UK’s first Hydrogen Homes trial.

The family-run company, which has offices on Hemel Hempstead Industrial Estate, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Stefan Draeger (second from right) at the Hydrogen Homes project with members of the Draeger and NGN teams

Executive chairman Stefan Dräger was given a tour of the Hydrogen Homes trial site in Gateshead, where Dräger has installed gas monitoring and detection safety equipment, working with Northern Gas Networks (NGN) in a UK first.

Stefan who is the fifth generation of the Dräger family to run the business and oversees operations in more than 190 countries, said: “It is wonderful to see the innovative work that our UK team is undertaking to support safety in the UK’s clean energy transition.

"I am extremely proud of their hard work and dedication, which is matched by our partners at Northern Gas Networks, who are clearly committed to excellence in this area.”

The company’s 60th anniversary comes as new, independent research that it commissioned into safety in UK workplaces outlined concerns regarding the impact of the current cost of living crisis and financial pressures on safety in UK businesses.