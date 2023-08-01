News you can trust since 1858
Boss of German company with Hemel offices visits Hydrogen Homes trial as part of 60th anniversary UK visit

Dräger has offices on Hemel Hempstead Industrial Estate
By Hannah Richardson
Published 1st Aug 2023, 16:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 16:47 BST

The executive chairman of a pioneering German company with offices in Hemel Hempstead paid a visit to a Hydrogen Homes trial in the UK.

Dräger, a German company that’s at the forefront of medical and safety technology, is supporting the safety aspect of the UK’s first Hydrogen Homes trial.

The family-run company, which has offices on Hemel Hempstead Industrial Estate, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Stefan Draeger (second from right) at the Hydrogen Homes project with members of the Draeger and NGN teamsStefan Draeger (second from right) at the Hydrogen Homes project with members of the Draeger and NGN teams
Stefan Draeger (second from right) at the Hydrogen Homes project with members of the Draeger and NGN teams
Executive chairman Stefan Dräger was given a tour of the Hydrogen Homes trial site in Gateshead, where Dräger has installed gas monitoring and detection safety equipment, working with Northern Gas Networks (NGN) in a UK first.

Stefan who is the fifth generation of the Dräger family to run the business and oversees operations in more than 190 countries, said: “It is wonderful to see the innovative work that our UK team is undertaking to support safety in the UK’s clean energy transition.

"I am extremely proud of their hard work and dedication, which is matched by our partners at Northern Gas Networks, who are clearly committed to excellence in this area.”

The company’s 60th anniversary comes as new, independent research that it commissioned into safety in UK workplaces outlined concerns regarding the impact of the current cost of living crisis and financial pressures on safety in UK businesses.

Nearly half of managers (49%) reported old or outdated safety equipment not being replaced, or delays to the service and maintenance of safety equipment (43%) as a result of financial pressures on businesses was a risk to safety in their industry.

