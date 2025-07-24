Biomel announces new innovation & production centre at Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead

Biomel, the UK’s number one plant-based gut health brand, is expanding its operations with an innovation hub and production facility at Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move marks a major step in the company’s growth strategy as it scales production, expands its product range and accelerates its presence across the UK, Europe, and online.

The 20,547 sq. ft. building, leased from Prologis UK, will allow Biomel to significantly increase output of its gut health products and continue developing science-led innovations to support digestive health, immune health, and mental performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2017, Biomel has grown from a startup into one of the UK’s fastest-growing health & wellness brands. Its plant-based gut health products are sold in Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer, Ocado, Holland & Barrett, Boots and Whole Foods, alongside a growing Direct-to-Consumer channel. The business has recorded triple-digit annual growth and is now expanding its footprint in European markets, whilst planning to build a 100-person team across its London headquarters and Hemel based Innovation & Production Hub.

Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead

Janett Lozano, Co-Founder of Biomel Gut Health, said:

“Our new Innovation & Production Centre facility marks an important milestone. It not only allows us to increase production to meet growing demand, but also brings together the space, location, and infrastructure we need to create market-leading products and scale efficiently. Producing our own products has been critical to our success and positions Biomel at the forefront of innovation to better meet consumers’ evolving needs in this dynamic market.

Hemel Hempstead gives us the ideal base - uniting our core team under one roof, tapping into strong regional talent, and placing us close to key retail and logistics networks.”

DC11 is equipped with best-in-class energy-efficient systems designed to minimise waste and environmental impact. The building features a rooftop solar array estimated to generate 49,000 kWh annually. It has achieved an EPC A+ rating and BREEAM Outstanding certification, underlining Biomel’s commitment to sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prologis Essentials will deliver a full turnkey fit-out, including production facilities, frozen and chilled storage, and new racking in the ambient warehouse.

Simon Perks, Capital Deployment Director at Prologis UK, added:

“With the expansion at Hemel Hempstead complete, Biomel is a much-welcomed addition to this established park. The brand’s innovative products and growth trajectory perfectly complement our mission to provide flexible, sustainable facilities for pioneering businesses.”

Located just off the M1 and close to the M25, Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead offers excellent access to Greater London, the Midlands, and the South East. The park sits within the Hertfordshire Innovation Quarter (IQ), an enterprise zone for future-facing businesses, just 30 minutes from London. Hertfordshire IQ brings together the brightest minds in agri-tech, smart construction, bioscience, gene technology, AI, robotics, and big data.

Further units ranging from 34,000 sq ft to 66,000 sq ft are available at Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead.

Prologis UK was represented by Brasier Freeth, and Biomel was represented by Hanway Commercial.