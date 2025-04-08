Berkhamsted MP slams 'alarming' Luton Airport expansion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Berkhamsted’s MP has expressed her ‘bitter disappointment’ with the Government’s decision to approve a major expansion of Luton Airport.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Collins has spoken out against the scheme, which she believes, will increase noise pollution in Hertfordshire and damage the country’s wider climate targets.

Last week, the transport secretary approved plans that will increase Luton Airport’s capacity from 19 million to 32 million passengers a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the application was submitted last year, it received criticism from environmental campaigners and was recommended for refusal by the Planning Inspectorate.

An artist's impression of what the expansion could look like

Paul Kehoe the chair of Luton Rising, the umbrella company which runs London Luton Airport, said the project will create up to 11,000 new jobs, and economic activity of up to £1.5bn, with an agreement for £13m every year going towards community causes.

However, after the announcement Ms Collins said: “Today’s decision is, undoubtedly, a major blow for our local community. It’s set to raise noise pollution levels for local residents, add pressures to our infrastructure and inhibit the fight against the climate crisis, in a move experts have already suggested won’t improve growth.

“This could have been an opportunity for the government to show their commitment to achieving net zero by 2050, if not by refusing the expansion altogether but at least introducing a framework to control emissions before committing to it - as advised by the Climate Change Committee themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Instead, they’re following in the footsteps of past Conservative governments by ignoring this advice and the damage expansion will bring for our local community, for supposed growth benefits that economists have already debunked. And they have even ignored the advice of the Planning Inspectorate, who advised against expansion due to environmental concerns.

“I know today’s decision will be a huge let down for residents, groups and organisations I’ve worked with to oppose this expansion, including councillors and the Luton and District Association for the Control of Aircraft Noise (LADACAN).

“It’s alarming not only for the trajectory of cutting carbon emissions and protecting our local environment, but will be deeply worrying for areas across Harpenden and Berkhamsted already plagued by noise pollution. For the three years prior to 2019 we saw Luton Airport violating their aircraft noise limits, and with added capacity this issue is only set to worsen.

“For all of these reasons I’m bitterly disappointed by today’s decision. The government have overlooked the advice of experts, concerns of our community, and squandered the opportunity to mitigate the harms of expansion by introducing an emissions framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll now be continuing to hold them to account on this, on upholding their climate commitments, and will keep fighting to protect our local area from the negative consequences of the government’s decision.”

In its report, recommending the project for refusal, the Planning Inspectorate said: “The Examining Authority has found that the Proposed Development would contribute to meeting the need to address airport capacity in the South East of England, increase connectivity, and provide socio-economic benefits such as job creation, including the health benefits from employment, and levelling up opportunities.

"These would not be outweighed by the harms, including those from additional noise, increase in traffic, the effects on the Chilterns NL, the release of additional greenhouse gas emissions, landscape and visual effects and the effect on heritage assets.”