Berkhamsted, Herts, Podiatrist entrepreneur named one of 2024’s most impressive female founders

Maggie Trevillion from Callen Olive Podiatry in Berkhamsted has been crowned one of the UK’s most impressive female entrepreneurs by Small Business Britain’s ‘f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100’ campaign.

Maggie, who founded Callen Olive, a luxury vegan range of skincare for legs and feet in 2022, is being profiled among 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs from across the country, as part of the campaign to celebrate the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK today.

From AI companies to female-run tradeswoman platforms and sustainable fashion designers, the f:Entrepreneur ‘#IAlso100’ line-up particularly showcases trailblazing female founders who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.

Indeed, Maggie was also called out for her significant impact in the podiatry industry with her approach to foot health and aesthetics. Under Margaret’s leadership, her clinics have become a go-to destination for those seeking top-notch podiatry care and a touch of luxury and aesthetic beauty in a serene and relaxing environment.

On being featured in the #ialso100 lineup, Maggie said: "With over two decades in podiatry, my journey has been about more than just treating feet; it's about touching lives. Every step has been driven by a passion for delivering unparalleled care.

"At my clinics, we're not just treating patients; we're crafting experiences that blend medical excellence with aesthetic beauty. It's not just about walking away with healthier feet; it's about stepping into confidence and comfort."

Launched in 2017 by Small Business Britain – the leading champion of small businesses in the UK - the f:Entrepreneur campaign aims to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country, and help provide inspiration and role models to the wider small business community.

The campaign offers a host of events, training, and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability, and confidence.

“Congratulations to Maggie Trevillion, founder of Callen Olive, and each of the phenomenal women featured in this year’s #IAlso100,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain.

“It is so important that we call out the incredible contribution of women running businesses across the UK. As well as growing economic prosperity across the UK, they are also having a tremendous, wider positive impact on local communities too.

"Despite all of the challenges of recent times, it is fantastic to see female entrepreneurship continuing to grow and flourish in the UK, and we must do all we can to encourage and build this further.”