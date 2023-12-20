Berkhamsted adviser awarded diploma in Regulated Financial Planning Prize

Ed Evans, Financial Adviser at Stringer Mann Chartered Financial Planners in Berkhamsted, has been awarded the Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning Prize for 2022.

Financial Adviser, Ed Evans, has been awarded the Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning Prize for the 2022 academic year by The Insurance Institute of London, also known as the London Institute of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and the Personal Finance Society (PFS).

Ed was awarded this prize for obtaining the highest average mark in the Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning examinations across the 100 London Institute members who completed the examinations in 2022.

He will be presented with his certificate by the President of the Insurance Institute of London, Dominick Hoare ACII, at a special prizegiving ceremony at The Old Library, Lloyd’s of London, on 27 February 2024.

Ed Evans, Financial Adviser at Stringer Mann Chartered Financial Planners

The RQF (Regulated Financial Planning Qualification) Level 4 Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning meets the FCA’s qualification requirements for retail investment advisers, developing core technical knowledge and financial planning capabilities. It covers six core areas of: financial services, regulation and ethics, investment principles and risk, personal taxation, pensions and retirement planning, financial protection, and financial planning practice.

Ed joined Stringer Mann Chartered Financial Planners in Berkhamsted, in 2022 after completing a comprehensive training programme at the St. James’s Place Financial Adviser Academy. Ed began his career in financial services in 2019, working in the Investment Management team at St. James's Place with a particular focus on multi-asset portfolios and alternative investment strategies. He also holds a First Class degree from the University of Oxford, where he studied Classics.