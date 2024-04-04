Bellway awarded five-star status for putting customers first

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bellway, whose North London division builds at developments in Greater London and Hertfordshire,has achieved the accolade because more than 90 per cent of its customers have said they would recommend the company to a friend.

John Enright, Group Customer Care Director at Bellway, said: “Customers are at the heart of every decision we make and everything we do at Bellway.

“From the designing and building of high-quality new homes, to the information and support we provide for buyers, we always measure ourselves by customer satisfaction.

Angeljca and Alfonso said they would recommend Bellway to a friend

“We have introduced several initiatives for customers with a view to helping customers understand the process of building their home, and what Bellway is doing to reduce its carbon footprint in delivering sustainable homes. These include pre-plaster visits and Meet the Builder experiences, giving customers the confidence in the team building their homes.

“In addition, we have rolled out ‘House to Home’ plots across the country. These concept homes showcase different build stages to buyers, helping them to better understand their new home and see firsthand the quality of a Bellway home.

“Overall, our Better with Bellway strategy prioritises customers and communities – as well as the quality of our homes, the safety of our building sites and our commitments to carbon reduction, sustainability, and biodiversity.

Customers, such as Angeljca Bondi, who recently purchased at Bellway’s Goodsyard development,agree:“The sales advisor was lovely and she suggested a broker who was able to help us get a mortgage deal.

“She took control and helped us every step of the way and made sure we knew what was going on at all times. She showed us a two-bedroom ground-floor apartment and we fell in love with it.”

Jo purchased a new-build Bellway home at its Westbrook Moorings development. This is the second time Jo has bought a new-build home from Bellway and she said she would recommend the company to family and friends.

She said: “On both occasions the customer service was very good. The site team and the sales advisors at Westbrook Moorings were excellent and gave us help when we needed it and kept us fully informed on every step of the way.

“They have helped us secure our dream home where we are blissfully happy and for that we are very grateful.”

Edwin Rajadurai, who purchased a Bellway home at its St James’ Park development, said: “The sales advisor was great. He was incredibly patient and listened to everything we had to say and always called us back to explain the latest news or to calm our nerves. As we bought off-plan we were able to visit the house at various stages of the build, which was incredibly exciting.”

The HBF award is based on results from customer satisfaction surveys carried out independently by warranty providers. For a homebuilder to attain five-star status at least nine out of 10 customers must answer yes to the question ‘would you recommend your builder to a friend?’

To find out more about Bellway’s long-term commitment to responsible and sustainable practices, visit https://sustainability.bellwayplc.co.uk.

