Barratt David Wilson Homes appoints new Managing Director for North Thames region

Bill Beyzade

Watford-based housebuilder Barratt David Wilson North Thames has appointed a new Managing Director to lead the division’s next period of growth.

Bill Beyzade will be responsible for overall management and strategic direction as the division seeks to significantly increase delivery in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire growing its build programme from over 400 homes to 750 homes per annum within the next five years.

Bill was appointed in the Summer following a six-year period as Managing Director at Durkan Homes. Bill commenced his journey into housebuilding 25 years ago as a Management Trainee at Laing Homes working his way through various departments before specialising in pre-development focusing on land acquisition and planning.

Bill has held senior roles in the North Home Counties area for over a decade as a Land & Planning Director at both CALA Homes and Taylor Wimpey and brings a wealth of local knowledge having been involved in numerous projects in the areas the Division operates in.

Bill comments: “The North Thames division is one to watch over the next few years, as we will launch over a dozen new developments across Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire. Our pipeline focuses on a mix of strategic, large-scale sites that will put community infrastructure and access to green spaces at the heart of our plans. Our medium sized developments will also provide much needed sustainable and high-quality open market and affordable homes in areas that have under delivered for many years. My previous experience has seen me lead land and planning strategies with volume housebuilders to deliver many successful new communities in conjunction with key stakeholders in the North Home Counties, alongside growing and overseeing operations with an SME Regional Housebuilder for the past six years.

“Whilst we strive to build much needed quality homes that the country requires, the North Thames Division continues to lead and support both early learning opportunities into the industry with many different options open to all, be it apprenticeship, high national diploma and graduate schemes. The Division has seen great results over the years through this approach with a number of the Senior Management team progressing their careers through this route within the Division.

“With the desire to be the housebuilder of choice in the areas we operate the Division will maintain its focus on engagement with local communities and charities. The North Thames Division is immensely proud to be supporting Electric Umbrella as our charity of the year for the second year running and are looking to surpass the £87,000 raised last year.”

Barratt David Wilson North Thames has a number of live and upcoming schemes, including final phases at the flagship 2,500-home mixed-use development Kingsbrook in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, delivered in partnership with the RSPB, and its upcoming Chaulden Meadows development in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, which forms part of a wider 1,100 mixed-use consortium site.

To find out more about Barratt Homes or David Wilson Homes, visit www.dwh.co.uk / www.barratthomes.co.uk or call 0333 355 8500 / 0333 355 8501.