Babblevoice co-founder Nick Knight shares insights on innovation and sustainability in health tech

By Madeleine Taggart Edwards
Contributor
Published 5th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 12:36 BST
Nick Knight, Co-Founder and Product & Innovations Director at babblevoice, recently provided an in-depth look into his journey and the company's future. The piece delves into Knight's passion for engineering, his commitment to supporting the NHS, and babblevoice's initiatives in AI and sustainability.

Having always wanted to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and start his own business, the idea to create something that would help solve the problems GP practice staff face daily came to him when his wife went back to work as a GP.

"Our role in supporting GPs, practice managers, and their teams to do their jobs more efficiently and effectively is hugely rewarding. Leading my own successful company is a dream come true."

Currently, Knight is spearheading the development of the 'babblevoice-bot,' an AI-driven tool designed to assist with patient triage and signposting. This innovation aims to enhance patient interactions by guiding them through questions that align with surgery triage workflows.

Nick Knight, babblevoice Co-Founder and Product & Innovations Director

In addition to technological advancements, babblevoice is actively pursuing sustainability goals. Knight is leading efforts to reduce the company's carbon footprint and achieve B Corp certification, reflecting a commitment to environmental responsibility.

Looking ahead, Knight expressed enthusiasm about the rollout of babblevoice 2.0, which promises increased stability, responsiveness, and energy efficiency for their surgery clients.

For a comprehensive view of Nick Knight's insights and babblevoice's initiatives, read the full feature here: www.babblevoice.com/blog/a_day_in_life_nick_knight/

