Azets announces three strategic promotions in Hertford office

Azets, the international accountancy and business advisory group, has made three strategic promotions in its Hertford office to reflect business growth.

They are among 33 new Partners and Directors announced by the top 10 accountancy firm across its UK business, of which 15 are in the South region. In total, Azets has made 372 promotions across its UK business.

Accounts and business advisory specialist Katie Watson has been made a Partner in the Hertford office. She joined the firm in March 2021.

Alistair Campbell has been made an Audit & Assurance Partner. With Azets since February 2024, he previously worked at MHA in London as an Audit Director.

They join existing Partners Adam Anstey, Alison Nayler, Melanie Prestwich at the Hertford town office in Yeomans Court, Ware Road.

Heather Tulloch, who joined Azets in January this year, has been promoted to Tax Director. She was previously with Evelyn Partners.

Peter Gallanagh, UK&I Chief Executive Officer at Azets, said: “Our newly promoted Partners and Directors represent the next generation of leaders helping our clients and colleagues move forward with confidence.

“Each has demonstrated exceptional commitment, expertise, and ambition, and I’m proud to see their achievements recognised as part of our continued investment in people and growth across the UK.”

Azets, the UK’s specialist business advisor to SMEs, is an international advisory, outsourcing and compliance Group, employing 8,200 people and supporting 100,000-plus clients through its network of 189 offices across Europe.

In the UK, Azets is a top ten accountancy and business advisory Group and employs 3,800 people, with more than 70 offices nationwide.

https://www.azets.com/en-uk