Award Winning Clinical Canine Massage Therapist Launches Home Safety Assessment Service to Help Dogs
Introducing a compassionate and dedicated solution for dog owners, Karen Young, an award-winning clinical massage therapist and core conditioning coach, extends a helping hand to those seeking a safer and more comfortable environment for their furry friends.
The Safe Hands founder says, "In times of recovery or transition, our dogs require more than just our love – they need an environment that supports their healing, sense of security and happiness”.
She states "My mission is to empower dog owners with the knowledge and tools to ensure their pet thrives, no matter the circumstance."
From preparing for the arrival of a new dog to adapting to the changing needs of an older dog and everything in between, Karen specialises in creating optimal living spaces and routines that cater to a dogs' unique needs.
Whether a dog is healing from an injury or settling into a new home, Karen’s expertise offers invaluable insights for dog owners looking to provide the best care possible.
Tailoring Environments for Safety and Comfort
With a deep understanding of the challenges that dog owners face during recovery or change, Karen offers comprehensive assessments that focus on vital aspects of a dog's surroundings.
The assessment covers essential elements such as home adaptations, travel safety, and local exploration, ensuring that every facet of a dog's life is optimised for their well-being.
Expert Insights and Personalised Solutions
Karen’s background as a clinical massage therapist and core conditioning coach uniquely equips her to provide professional insights that will keep a dog safe in our human world.
The assessment offerings include a 30-minute focus area assessment with a summary report for £50 or a comprehensive 1-hour full assessment for £80. Each assessment is tailored to address specific needs, whether it's post-surgery recuperation or creating a dog-friendly living space.
Book Your Assessment Today
Dog owners can take proactive steps toward enhancing their dog's safety and quality of life by booking an assessment with Safe Hands.
To learn more about these transformative services, visit https://www.safehands.dog/home-adaptation