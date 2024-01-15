ARC-UK Technologies, which operates in Hertfordshire, has ramped up its sustainability efforts by investing more than £1m in eco-friendly printing that saves resources, enhances time efficiency and improves sustainability practices.

The investment allows ARC-UK Technologies to further support companies and communities’ net carbon zero ambitions by offering neutral print production at speed and scale.

The wide format Fujifilm printing press, called the Acuity Ultra Hybrid LED, uses recyclable inks which are free from environmentally damaging solvents and uses up to half the energy of traditional printing machines. The second to be installed in the UK, the press has the capability to eco-friendly print all the signage for a 1.6 million sq. ft shopping mall, such as Bluewater in Kent, in just 48 hours.

ARC-UK Technologies has been supporting Hertfordshire’s plan to be net zero by 2050, by providing vinyl displays for properties in the region, including the Galleria in Hatfield.

Darren Moorhouse, Head of Sales UK & Europe

Darren Moorhouse, Head of Sales UK & Europe, said: “The investment highlights our continued journey towards achieving our carbon net zero targets within the UK Governments stipulated timelines, whilst allowing us to further align with industry-leading sustainability strategies, from some of the UK’s leading companies, to provide carbon neutral print and document solutions. We can now drive greater levels of productivity without compromising on neutral status or cost efficiencies.”

ARC-UK Technologies has witnessed rapid business growth in recent years because of its sustainability and print credentials, with turnover nearly doubling in just three years. Today, the company announced that from 2021 figures rocketed from £5.9m to £9.2m for 2023, a 56% increase.

Darren added: “Beyond the environmental benefits of practicing sustainable habits, businesses can reap financial rewards when they choose to be environmentally friendly. We are finding that customers are more likely to partner with companies that engage in and promote sustainable practices.”

Last year ARC-UK Technologies and Landsec, one of the UK’s largest property and investment companies, formed a strategic partnership, working together on opportunities to help reduce carbon emissions, helping to support local council’s carbon neutral strategies. This included neutral print production at Landsec’s major retail destinations in Leeds, Dartford, London, Somerset, Hertfordshire, Portsmouth, Oxford, Cardiff, Essex and West Yorkshire.

The investment builds on the company’s rapid sustainability strategy. In 2022 ARC-UK Technologies, became one of the first print businesses in the UK to work towards having a carbon-net zero headquarters with a newly built 30,000 sq. ft multi-million-pound facility in Dartford, helping to kickstart Kent County Council’s plans to be net zero by 2030.

The company plans to be using 100% renewable energy this year and is in discussions to purchase 60 solar panels for its Dartford facility.