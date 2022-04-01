BBC One programme, Antiques Road Trip will film at Tring Market Auctions tomorrow (April 2).

The crew will film items picked by experts being sold at auction.

Tring Market Auctions, which sells clearance furniture and jewellery, is expecting to have the film crew for four hours.

