Antiques Road Trip to film in Tring
A film crew from the BBC will be at Tring Market Auctions
By Olivia Preston
Friday, 1st April 2022, 5:44 pm
BBC One programme, Antiques Road Trip will film at Tring Market Auctions tomorrow (April 2).
The crew will film items picked by experts being sold at auction.
Tring Market Auctions, which sells clearance furniture and jewellery, is expecting to have the film crew for four hours.
Salesroom administrator, Jo Burch said: “The experts go around the country buying bits and bobs and they are filming because they put items for us to sell on their behalf.”