Almost a clean sweep of top marks as eight Dacorum venues get new hygiene ratings including popular Hemel chippy
Seven out of eight Dacorum, recently inspected by the Food Standards Agency, received the regulatory body’s top five-star rating. The all-star score means ‘very good’ and among its recipients was a popular Hemel Hempstead chippy. Only one venue in Hemel Hempstead missed out on the top rating, instead receiving a not-too-shabby four-star rating, meaning ‘good’.
The venues are as follows:
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
• Rated 5: Chiangmai Cottage Restaurant at 80 High Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: Olive Indian Restaurant at 18 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 30
• Rated 5: Berko Astro at Ashlyns School, Chesham Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on August 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: The Two Brewers at The Two Brewers Inn, The Common, Chipperfield, Kings Langley; rated on August 17
• Rated 4: Leverstock Green Football Club at Pavilion, Pancake Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 3
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Lawn Lane Fish & Chips at 36 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Herts; rated on August 29
• Rated 5: Millennium Kebab House at 83 Waterhouse Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 25
• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 3 Travelodge, Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 25
The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at the premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.