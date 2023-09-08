News you can trust since 1858
Almost a clean sweep of top marks as eight Dacorum venues get new hygiene ratings including popular Hemel chippy

Just one venue missed out on an all-star score
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:21 BST
Seven out of eight Dacorum, recently inspected by the Food Standards Agency, received the regulatory body’s top five-star rating. The all-star score means ‘very good’ and among its recipients was a popular Hemel Hempstead chippy. Only one venue in Hemel Hempstead missed out on the top rating, instead receiving a not-too-shabby four-star rating, meaning ‘good’.

The venues are as follows:

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Food Standards Agency rating stickers are voluntary to display. Image: Victoria Jones PA
• Rated 5: Chiangmai Cottage Restaurant at 80 High Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Olive Indian Restaurant at 18 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Berko Astro at Ashlyns School, Chesham Road, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on August 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Two Brewers at The Two Brewers Inn, The Common, Chipperfield, Kings Langley; rated on August 17

• Rated 4: Leverstock Green Football Club at Pavilion, Pancake Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 3

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Lawn Lane Fish & Chips at 36 Lawn Lane, Hemel Hempstead, Herts; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: Millennium Kebab House at 83 Waterhouse Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 25

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 3 Travelodge, Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on August 25

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at the premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

