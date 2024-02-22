Aldi looking to recruit more staff at its two stores in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi is recruiting staff at its Maylands and Redbourn Road branches in Hemel Hempstead as part of a campaign to hire 113 recruits across Hertfordshire.

Britain’s fourth largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles with salaries of up to £35,625.

The roles include full and part-time positions such as store assistant and deputy store manager all the way up to assistant store manager.

The recruitment push is part of a nationwide expansion drive, with Aldi pledging to create a total of more than 5,500 new jobs up and down the country in 2024.

Store and Warehouse Assistants at Aldi receive an hourly starting salary of £12 rising to £12.95 nationally, while those working within the M25 receive £13.55 rising to £13.85.

Aldi is also the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth more than an additional £900 a year.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK, said: “Our colleagues work incredibly hard and they are without a doubt a huge part of our success at Aldi. We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, not just because of our unbeatable prices and British sourcing, but also our amazing colleagues.

“We are looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues up and down the country to Team Aldi during 2024 and this is another step in accelerating progress towards our goal of making affordable, quality food accessible to everyone.”