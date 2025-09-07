The retailer is rewarding staff and helping young people with free online courses 🎓

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi has announced a bigger-than-expected pay rise for 28,000 staff

Entry-level wages rise to £13.02 an hour nationwide, £14.35 in London

The retailer is also offering 10,000 free virtual work experience places for students

Aldi plans to create 1,000 new store roles across the UK this year

Step-by-step guidance is available on how to apply for Aldi jobs online is included in this article

Aldi has long been known for its cut-throat prices on groceries, but it’s also becoming one of the most attractive employers in the UK.

The discount giant has announced a bigger-than-expected pay rise for staff, while also opening up a free online work experience scheme for 10,000 young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The twin moves underline Aldi’s commitment to both rewarding existing employees and building the next generation of retail talent. For anyone thinking about a career in supermarkets, it’s a compelling time to look at Aldi.

From 1 September, more than 28,000 Aldi store colleagues will see their hourly pay increase beyond what was originally planned. Nationwide, entry-level staff will earn £13.02 an hour, rising to £13.95 with length of service.

(Photo: Aldi) | Aldi

Inside the M25, where wages reflect higher living costs, the rate climbs to £14.35 per hour, with long-serving staff taking home £14.66.

It’s the second increase in just six months. Aldi first boosted pay in March, then again announced rises in July, before deciding to lift them even further. The chain now pays above rivals including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giles Hurley, Aldi UK and Ireland CEO, said: “Our colleagues are at the heart of our success, and we’re committed to ensuring they are fully rewarded for the outstanding work they do.

“This higher than planned pay rise is part of our promise to never be beaten on pay.”

Alongside rewarding its current workforce, Aldi is investing in the future. The grocer has pledged to give 10,000 young people across the UK access to its free virtual work experience programme by the end of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimed at students aged 13 and above, the online course offers insights into retail careers via videos, quizzes and interactive tasks. On completion, participants receive a certificate, a useful addition to CVs, UCAS applications, or early job hunts.

Lisa Murphy, Aldi’s training and development director, said: “We know how important work experience is in helping young people take their first steps into the world of work.

“That’s why we’ve made the commitment to reach 10,000 young people this year, making it easier than ever for them to access opportunities, regardless of where they live.”

How to apply for a job at Aldi

With Aldi creating 1,000 new store roles this year – from assistants and cleaners to apprenticeships and management positions – opportunities are opening up nationwide. Here’s how to apply:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit the Aldi careers site: Go to www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.

Go to www.aldirecruitment.co.uk. Search for vacancies: Use the search bar to filter by job type, location, or contract type.

Use the search bar to filter by job type, location, or contract type. Read the role details: Each vacancy lists responsibilities, pay, and requirements.

Each vacancy lists responsibilities, pay, and requirements. Register or log in: Create an account on the portal to apply.

Create an account on the portal to apply. Complete the application: Fill in personal details, upload a CV, and answer role-specific questions.

Fill in personal details, upload a CV, and answer role-specific questions. Prepare for assessments: Some roles include online tests or video interviews.

Some roles include online tests or video interviews. Track progress: You can log in anytime to check the status of your application.

With higher wages than any other major supermarket, a surge in new roles, and a focus on preparing young people for future careers, Aldi is positioning itself not just as a place to shop, but as one of the UK’s most appealing employers.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.