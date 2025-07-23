Alban Arena to undergo major seating transformation

A major refurbishment of the Alban Arena’s seating will begin this summer as part of a £277,000 project that promises greater comfort, improved accessibility and an increase in capacity.

The venue, managed by Everyone Active, in partnership with St Albans City and District Council, will see all stalls and circle seating replaced over the course of two phases - starting with the circle seating this September and followed by the stalls in summer 2026.

The joint project is being financed by both Everyone Active and the Council who are each paying for half of the costs.

Work will begin this September on replacing the circle seating, which has been identified as most in need of renewal. The new seats will offer greater comfort and an improved audience experience. This phase has been scheduled to coincide with the theatre’s quieter summer period to minimise disruption to audiences and performers.

Work will begin this September on replacing the circle seating, which has been identified as most in need of renewal.

The second phase will take place in summer 2026 and will focus on replacing the stalls seating. This stage will also introduce new LED aisle lighting and create more flat-floor spaces for wheelchair users, improving accessibility across the auditorium.

Once both phases are complete, the theatre’s total seating capacity will increase from 850 to 902. Everyone Active said the refurbishment is a direct response to audience feedback and forms part of ongoing efforts to ensure the venue remains fit for the future.

As part of the theatre’s sustainability plans, many of the existing chairs will be recycled or offered for reuse.

Some other upgrades are also planned this summer with an additional £50,000 investment by Everyone Active to refurbish the audience toilets with new flooring, lighting and mirrors. There will also be improvements to the backstage green room, including new showers and improved toilets for visiting performers and artists.

Steve Cox, Area Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: "This is a significant investment in the future of the Alban Arena, and we’re proud to be delivering it alongside the Council. The new seating will make a real difference to the comfort of the venue, and we’re confident it will encourage even more people to enjoy the wide range of performances on offer."

Councillor Helen Campbell, Chair of the Public Realm Committee of St Albans City and District Council, said: “The Alban Arena is the largest entertainment venue in the District and I am sure our residents will be delighted to hear of these planned improvements to this iconic building.

“Much of the seating was installed when the Arena was opened more than 50 years ago. It has lasted well, but was in need of an upgrade.

“Despite the pressure on our budget in this difficult financial climate, we have agreed to fund half of the project.

“That is a significant investment and a demonstration of our commitment, together with Everyone Active, to ensure the Arena is maintained in the best possible condition.

“Visitors to the venue will be able to enjoy its huge and diverse range of shows and productions in greater comfort for many years into the future.”

The Alban Arena, which hosts more than 250 shows each year, has a varied programme of live entertainment including music, comedy and family theatre.

Upcoming shows this summer include Jason Manford’s A Manford All Seasons tour on July 30 and The Wizard of Oz on August 9 - 10. Susie Dent: Word Perfect visits the venue on November 5, while this year’s pantomime Aladdin starring Eastenders icon Steve McFadden and returning St Albans Legend Bob Golding, runs from Friday 5 to Wednesday 31 December.

The Alban Arena is one of Hertfordshire’s most popular cultural venues, and with improved capacity and visitor experience on the horizon, it is well placed to grow its audience and bring even more big-name acts to St Albans.