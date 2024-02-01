‘A perfect opportunity’ for anyone putting off making their Will..
Several solicitor firms across Dacorum are generously volunteering their time to write or update a Will in return for a donation to DENS, who support people around the borough facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.
The charity, which has helped rebuild lives for the past 20 years, has recently reported a significant increase in local people needing to access their services. DENS, like many other charities, are facing a ‘cost of giving crisis’ with the triple threat of increased demand, increased costs and lower income.
Suggested donation amounts, starting at £175 for a single basic Will, are much lower than the standard rates for Will-writing.
Michael Morgan, a Kings Langley resident who took part in the scheme last year, said: “We made the decision to remake our Wills and found it to be very easy. I would thoroughly recommend it to all, whatever age, as it benefits everyone and brings peace of mind.”
Kate Rogers, Individual Giving Manager at DENS, said: “This is a perfect opportunity to make a Will, something many adults put off, while supporting the vital work of DENS within our community.”
To find out more and book your appointment with a participating solicitor, please visit www.dens.org.uk/mawm.