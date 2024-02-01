News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING

‘A perfect opportunity’ for anyone putting off making their Will..

Local charity, DENS, has announced the return of its popular Make A Will Month scheme this March.
By Alex CopleyContributor
Published 1st Feb 2024, 13:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Several solicitor firms across Dacorum are generously volunteering their time to write or update a Will in return for a donation to DENS, who support people around the borough facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.

The charity, which has helped rebuild lives for the past 20 years, has recently reported a significant increase in local people needing to access their services. DENS, like many other charities, are facing a ‘cost of giving crisis’ with the triple threat of increased demand, increased costs and lower income.

Suggested donation amounts, starting at £175 for a single basic Will, are much lower than the standard rates for Will-writing.

Most Popular
A great opportunity to tick off important life admin, while supporting a local charityA great opportunity to tick off important life admin, while supporting a local charity
A great opportunity to tick off important life admin, while supporting a local charity

Michael Morgan, a Kings Langley resident who took part in the scheme last year, said: “We made the decision to remake our Wills and found it to be very easy. I would thoroughly recommend it to all, whatever age, as it benefits everyone and brings peace of mind.”

Kate Rogers, Individual Giving Manager at DENS, said: “This is a perfect opportunity to make a Will, something many adults put off, while supporting the vital work of DENS within our community.”

To find out more and book your appointment with a participating solicitor, please visit www.dens.org.uk/mawm.

Related topics:DacorumKings Langley