‘A perfect opportunity’ for anyone putting off making their Will..

Several solicitor firms across Dacorum are generously volunteering their time to write or update a Will in return for a donation to DENS, who support people around the borough facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.

The charity, which has helped rebuild lives for the past 20 years, has recently reported a significant increase in local people needing to access their services. DENS, like many other charities, are facing a ‘cost of giving crisis’ with the triple threat of increased demand, increased costs and lower income.

Suggested donation amounts, starting at £175 for a single basic Will, are much lower than the standard rates for Will-writing.

A great opportunity to tick off important life admin, while supporting a local charity

Michael Morgan, a Kings Langley resident who took part in the scheme last year, said: “We made the decision to remake our Wills and found it to be very easy. I would thoroughly recommend it to all, whatever age, as it benefits everyone and brings peace of mind.”

Kate Rogers, Individual Giving Manager at DENS, said: “This is a perfect opportunity to make a Will, something many adults put off, while supporting the vital work of DENS within our community.”