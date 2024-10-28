Your face, their place: Herts firm launches music-inspired installation for design event

‘Your Face / Our Place’ is a unique music-inspired installation as part of Furniture Fusion's appearance at key industry event HIX2024 next month.

The UK’s leading contract furniture firm, Watford-based Furniture Fusion has launched ‘Your Face / Our Place’ - a unique music-inspired installation and collaboration with a noted design studio as part of their appearance at key industry event HIX2024 next month.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across two days of expo, talks, installations and networking, Hotel Interiors Experience (HIX) celebrates everything that makes hotels great and brings the hotel interiors supply chain together under one roof at London’s Business Design Centre. The theme for this year’s event, ‘A sense of place’ reflects that while spaces can excite and intrigue guests, places stay with us long after we leave.

Working with design studio Jones AD, the Furniture Fusion installation is inspired by a love of music, and the creative forces around it. Visitors will be invited to step into another world, play a track and be transported, with the firm promising a haven of escape, a place to reflect and to reconnect. Full details are being kept under wraps until the event, but guests can expect a unique, interactive installation that celebrates the way in which music marks the moments in our lives, entwined with feelings, sights and experiences to create a sense of self and place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While music is the inspiration, furniture and hospitality design are at the heart of the project, drawing on the team’s experience of working with hotel, bar and restaurant operators over two decades. The installation will feature pieces selected by Abi Perry-Jones, Creative Director of Jones AD, and bespoke furniture created for the event by Furniture Fusion.

'Your Face / Our Place’ is a unique music-inspired installation from Hertfordshire firm Furniture Fusion.

Sam Samuels, Managing Director of Furniture Fusion commented,“Our Place at HIX2024 reflects the creativity and connection that music brings to our lives - it’s no secret that we’re big music fans and I’m really excited to share our installation at this year’s event. We’ve worked with Abi and team at Jones AD over many years and knew they’d embrace the concept, so we’re looking forward to welcoming guests to join us, share a drink and share some sounds.

Music is enjoyed and also created in many places. The environment in which music is made is often reflected in the sound, lyrics or atmosphere of a song. Travel is an enduring thread – life on the road gives us songs that have been penned on tour buses and in hotel rooms, with a place in rock’n’roll history for hotels worldwide and their part in iconic tour tales.”

Moodboards, design concepts and behind-the-scenes images will be shared as final preparations for the event continue, along with interviews looking at the influences and inspirations that shape these interiors.

The full installation will be unveiled on 27 November at the Business Design Centre. More details are available on request ahead of the event or at www.furniturefusion.co.uk/hix-2024