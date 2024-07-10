World-renowned street artists join bumper line-up for ultimate summer garden art extravaganza.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Acclaimed artists Inkie and Xenz confirmed for live painting day at Ashridge House on Sunday, 4 August.

Ashridge House and curators of Europe’s largest street art festival, Upfest, have teamed up to present ART HOUSE this summer, a spectacular street art trail set in the breath-taking Grade II* listed gardens of this Hertfordshire historic home.

Today, organisers have announced that street art legends Inkie and Xenz would join ART HOUSE’s world-class roster of 20 artists.

Starting with a day of live painting on Sunday 4 August and running throughout the summer, the event will be a unique fusion of nature, history and urban art. A date for the diaries of art fans, history buffs and garden lovers alike, the live painting day will offer ticket-buyers the chance to catch the art in action, as the regal lawns are transformed with large-scale murals and artworks from some of the finest artists across the globe.

Live painting for one day only, visitors should expect a day of awe-inspiring art, live music and delicious food and drink, as well as street art workshops and activities for the whole family to enjoy. A must-see event that combines the vibrancy of street art with the serene beauty of Ashridge House’s historic gardens, Inkie and Xenz are the latest additions to the line-up, with more street artists still to be announced.

A legendary figure in the street art world, Inkie is renowned for his vibrant and intricate designs that blend urban and classical influences. His distinctive style features elaborate, flowing patterns and a rich palette, often incorporating motifs from Art Nouveau and ancient cultures. With roots in the early Bristol graffiti scene, Inkie has become a celebrated artist globally, known for transforming urban spaces with his dynamic and captivating murals.

Celebrated for his ethereal and dreamlike murals that often depict natural landscapes and fantastical scenes, Xenz’s unique style combines elements of graffiti with fine art. Using delicate lines and vibrant colours, he creates intricate, otherworldly environments often featuring birds, trees and mythical creatures. Xenz’s work will blend seamlessly into the stunning backdrop of Ashridge House’s green spaces.

In addition to Inkie and Xenz, ART HOUSE’s diverse showcase of talent will also feature the works of Aspire, Bex Glover, Copyright, Sian Storey, Woskerski, Hass, Jacqui Butterworth, Lemak and .Epod. Each artist brings a unique style, contributing to a dynamic and visually stunning urban arts trail that will celebrate creativity and nature.

The perfect day out, guests will experience art in the magnificent gardens of Ashridge House, a location steeped in history and beauty, and open to wander and explore. The creation of artworks live offers a rare glimpse into the artistic process, giving insights into how each artist works and how they artistically respond to their surroundings.