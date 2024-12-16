Wildlife trust launches Christmas nature challenge for festive family fun

Lea Ellis, Engagement Manager, Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust

Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust is asking for people to sign up to 12 Days Wild, their festive nature challenge, which takes place from 25 December to 5 January, with the idea of doing one wild thing every day or night.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone who signs-up to 12 Days Wild will receive daily inspirational emails packed with fun ideas and activities to enhance wellbeing, such as embracing winter walks in nature or experiencing the magic of night-time star gazing.

BBC TV presenter and Wildlife Trust Vice President Iolo Williams, shares his love of winter wildlife. He says,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From dawn to dusk, winter wildlife is busy all around us. Otters are always up early and if you see a trail of bubbles in the water, you’ll know they’ve spotted you first. Night-hunting barn owls venture out on cold winter days to find extra food and will woosh past you in the winter sun. Then, at dusk, starlings gather in the sky forming ever-shifting shapes and patterns known as murmurations. There are so many wildlife adventures to be had during 12 Days Wild – I hope you enjoy them.”

12 Days Wild Pack

Lea Ellis, Engagement Manager at Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust, says,

“At this time of year, it’s easy to think that there’s not much worth going out for but even on a grey day we can all be boosted by the natural light and getting outdoors, or even taking it in through an open window. My tip for 12 Days Wild would be to embrace all weathers and be mindful of how it makes you feel with the sun on your face, raindrops falling off your nose or, the rosy-glow that the cold gives your cheeks. Look for colour in the remnants of autumn leaves, the bright red berries on Holly trees, and admire the stunning winter sunsets. If you want to venture further, head to your nearest park or open space and take a closer look at the bark on a tree, download an app to identify the birdsong you hear, or take time to admire the spectacular patterns created by frost or how it adorns seedheads by the roadside. These are some really simple actions that can connect us with nature and provide a moment of joy – and in essence, this is what this festive challenge is all about.”

Spending time in nature – night or day – is proven to help people feel happier and healthier. A Wildlife Trusts’ survey found that participants of the 30 Days Wild summer challenge felt 56% more connected to nature after taking part, and that it boosted the health of participants by an average of 30%.

To sign-up and find out more information about 12 Days Wild visit www.wildlifetrusts.org/12dayswild