Where to spend a sweet Easter in Hertfordshire

Hatch a plan for the ultimate Easter holidays at Mulligans Hemel and Mulligans Stevenage

Ditch the bunny holes for crazy golf holes atMulligans Stevenage And Mulligans Hemelthis Easter Holidays! No need to (egg) hunt for family fun as Mulligans is sure to ‘putt’ a smile on the whole family’s face.

Mulligans Stevenage ​​is the brand’s longest-running venue and centres around two 18-hole crazy golf courses: one Jurassic and one ocean-themed.

Meanwhile, Mulligans Hemel, the brand’s newest site, centres around interactive crazy golf courses. Mulligans Hemel is home to additional activities including electro-darts, pool, ping pong, and shuffleboard.

Mulligan Hemel's VR arena

Split into zones, the venues each have a full bar, with bespoke cocktail stations and offer a range of sharing plates to fuel all the fun.

Both venues are open each day of the Easter Holidays, including Bank Holidays, to ensure non-stop family fun.

What’s more, families can enter a social media colouring competition, from Friday 11th April to be in with the chance of winning a birthday party at either Mulligans Stevenage or Mulligans Hemel for 10 people.

To book a session, visit: www.mrmulligan.com