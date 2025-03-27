Where to spend a sweet Easter in Hertfordshire

By The Newsroom
Contributor
Published 27th Mar 2025, 14:20 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 14:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Hatch a plan for the ultimate Easter holidays at Mulligans Hemel and Mulligans Stevenage

Ditch the bunny holes for crazy golf holes atMulligans Stevenage And Mulligans Hemelthis Easter Holidays! No need to (egg) hunt for family fun as Mulligans is sure to ‘putt’ a smile on the whole family’s face.

Mulligans Stevenage ​​is the brand’s longest-running venue and centres around two 18-hole crazy golf courses: one Jurassic and one ocean-themed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Mulligans Hemel, the brand’s newest site, centres around interactive crazy golf courses. Mulligans Hemel is home to additional activities including electro-darts, pool, ping pong, and shuffleboard.

Mulligan Hemel's VR arenaplaceholder image
Mulligan Hemel's VR arena

Split into zones, the venues each have a full bar, with bespoke cocktail stations and offer a range of sharing plates to fuel all the fun.

Both venues are open each day of the Easter Holidays, including Bank Holidays, to ensure non-stop family fun.

What’s more, families can enter a social media colouring competition, from Friday 11th April to be in with the chance of winning a birthday party at either Mulligans Stevenage or Mulligans Hemel for 10 people.

To book a session, visit: www.mrmulligan.com

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice