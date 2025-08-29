When you’re so excited to see your new home, you forget you’re still wearing your straw hat!

Woburn Safari Park’s capybara are back and they’ve just moved into a brand-new enclosure in the Foot Safari.

Meet Yorkie and Yoko, a playful brother-sister duo and the grandchildren of Woburn legends, James and Mavis. Their new home features two splash-worthy pools, cosy shelters and plenty of space to graze, explore and show off their personalities.

Still under a year old, they’re settling in with help from their keepers and yes, snacks are involved! Capybara are the largest rodents in the world, known for their gentle nature, love of water and surprisingly picky eating habits.

Come say hello to Yorkie and Yoko on your next visit, excitement guaranteed, straw hats optional!

Plan your visit at www.woburnsafari.co.uk.