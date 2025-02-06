What's on this Valentine's Day and Half Term in Hemel

Mulligans Hemel Hempstead centres around interactive crazy golf courses, inspired by iconic games.

Mulligans Hemel is the hole-in-one choice for family fun and date nights this February

Tee up the perfect date nights and family days out this Valentine's and half term at Mulligans Hemel and Mulligans Stevenage.

Mulligans Hemel Hempstead centres around interactive crazy golf courses, inspired by iconic games. The venue is also home to activities including a virtual reality arena, electro-darts, pool, ping pong, and shuffleboard.

Meanwhile, Mulligans Stevenage ​​is the brand’s longest-running venue, centres around two 18-hole crazy golf courses: one Jurassic and one ocean-themed and is home to an incredible ice cream bar!

Split into zones, the venues have full bars, with bespoke cocktail stations and offer a range of sharing plates to fuel all the fun.

On both Sundays in the half-term (16th and 23rd February), both venues are offering a round of crazy golf for the whole family for just £25 (valid for up to 4 people; 1 or 2 adults with 2 or 3 under 16).

On Monday 17th and Tuesday 18th February, families can take advantage of a 50% offer on Mulligan’s tee-rrific pizzas, to recharge after an un-fore-gettable round of golf.

This Valentine's Day, couples can get one game of Crazy Golf, a Nacho Sharer and 1 drink each for just £28.

Mulligans Hemel houses a variety of games, including a virtual reality gaming arena.

To share the love, Mulligans has created two limited-edition cocktails. Lovebirds and Galentines can try Cupid’s Kiss, a sweet and creamy, strawberry-flavoured cocktail with tequila rose at its heart, or a Lady In Red, a sweet and fruity drink with a little sour kick. Both cocktails are £7 and available for February only.

To book a session, visit: www.mrmulligan.com