West End star gifts his new Christmas musical to local amdram society

Vale Musical Society with Principal cast, Gary Wilmot MBE & Director Neil Gurney

A brand new Christmas musical – Vote for Father Christmas – by Gary Wilmot MBE, is coming to the DEMBE Theatre, Tring 8th to 14th December 2025. The show, written by the West End theatre and TV star, has been gifted to the Vale Musical Society to produce for the very first time.

A truly local show

Well-known and awarded director, Neil Gurney, President of Vale Musical Society, is directing and developing the script with his creative team. Whilst Gary has written all the music and lyrics for the show, as well as the script, it has been scored and orchestrated by local Wendover musician, Lesley Vincent. Casting took place last December during a workshop with Neil & Gary, and the nine principals have all been cast from Aylesbury and surrounding villages. The fifty-strong cast, including twenty children, are being put through their paces as they gear up for the world premiere on Tuesday 9th December. Emma Loveday, a well-known local performer, is choreographing the sparkling, snow-dusted, spectacular musical, filled with mischief, magic and mayhem.

A unique story

Vale Musical Society's new Christmas Show

After centuries of tireless service, Father Christmas has decided to hang up his boots and retire. The world is thrown into a festive frenzy as everyone wonders who will take over the most magical job in the world. Every child (and only children) across the globe has their chance to cast their vote for Santa’s successor. The show follows local hero, a nurse called Sam Wiseman, on his journey from the elections to the North Pole, encountering elves, fairies, reindeer and other magical creatures. However, if he wins the position of the new Santa, it will mean leaving behind his friends and potential love of his life. The story is told through dialogue, song and dance, taking us into a number of magical scenes including a toy shop, fairyland, Lapland and an enchanted forest.

A labour of love

Gary has been working on the musical for 15 years and has extensively researched Christmas storylines, films, pantomimes and festive musicals. He says that “no other musical, show or film has dealt with the possibility that Santa would ever retire and need to be replaced! Vote For Father Christmas is a festive show blending the nostalgic warm feel of classic Christmas tales with the razzle-dazzle of modern musical theatre – think Matilda meets Elf!”. No stranger to the magic of Christmas, Gary has performed in many pantomimes at the Palladium Theatre, London alongside many famous musicals over his 40+ year career.

Supporting those in need

Gary Wilmot MBE as The Wizard of Oz 2024

Whilst you can be sure of a great night out and the chance to see this magical show for the very first time, all profits generated from the week-long run will be going to two incredible children’s charities; Inspire Bucks and The Pepper Foundation. Aimed to bring a smile to vulnerable children and young people, Inspire Bucks was formed in 2021 after several years of running a successful county-wide Christmas Gift campaign. It now also helps those going through difficult times, providing mentoring for children, help for care leavers, educational needs and general support where it’s needed. The Pepper Foundation’s mission has been to improve the quality of life for families caring for children with complex health needs and life-limiting conditions. Founded in 1993, it has been ensuring that families have access to essential clinical nursing care, specialist play services, and more recently, family days out.

Charity Gala performance

Excitingly on Friday 12th December, audiences will be able to join the cast & crew for a special evening to raise funds for these incredible children's charities and hear from the creative team how this magical show came to life. A pre-show panel and Q&A with Gary Wilmot MBE, the director and team will take place, with a post-show party to mingle with the cast, crew, charities and guests. David Evans MBE, owner of the DEMBE theatre in Tring is sponsoring this evening as part of his many years of philanthropy and investment in the creative & performing arts.

Everyone’s invited

A magical new musical from Gary Wilmot MBE

Children as young as six are performing and adults up to 70+ because “elves and fairies exist across all ages”, according to Gary & Neil. The storyline has a double narrative and includes many familiar themes of belief, tradition, loyalty and love. Sunday 14th December will host a relaxed performance, where families of all ages can attend, seats will be unallocated, and reduced audience numbers allows everyone more space to move around the auditorium and sit wherever is comfortable. The performance will also be interpreted into British Sign Language by a fully qualified Sign Language Interpreter. Space will be available on the flat floor for audience members with wheelchairs and prams. Babies and children under three go free and can sit on their grown-ups lap / in their buggy as necessary.

Tickets are on sale at dembetheatre.org.