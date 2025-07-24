Ware care home to host fun-filled summer fete
On Wednesday 13th August from 2pm–4pm, Care UK’s Snowdrop House, on Baldock Street in Ware, will be throwing open its doors for a lively summer fete – and everyone’s welcome.
The event will offer something for all ages to enjoy, including live music from Frank Laughton, a selection of stalls offering handmade goods and a chance for visitors to try their luck in a raffle.
Guests can also relax in the home’s garden and enjoy a delicious barbecue prepared by the talented Head Chef.
Clare Crow, Home Manager at Snowdrop House, said: “We're looking forward to welcoming the community to this year’s summer fete. The residents love seeing new faces and getting stuck into the festivities, and we have a jam-packed afternoon planned.
“There will be plenty to enjoy, from toe-tapping tunes and tasty barbecue treats to brilliant raffle prizes. Bring your friends, bring the sunshine and come and join us!”
Snowdrop House is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. It incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and includes its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and café.