Ware care home to host fun-filled summer fete

A care home in Hertfordshire is inviting the local community to join residents for an afternoon of summer fun, food and festivities.

On Wednesday 13th August from 2pm–4pm, Care UK’s Snowdrop House, on Baldock Street in Ware, will be throwing open its doors for a lively summer fete – and everyone’s welcome.

The event will offer something for all ages to enjoy, including live music from Frank Laughton, a selection of stalls offering handmade goods and a chance for visitors to try their luck in a raffle.

Guests can also relax in the home’s garden and enjoy a delicious barbecue prepared by the talented Head Chef.

Clare Crow, Home Manager at Snowdrop House, said: “We're looking forward to welcoming the community to this year’s summer fete. The residents love seeing new faces and getting stuck into the festivities, and we have a jam-packed afternoon planned.

“There will be plenty to enjoy, from toe-tapping tunes and tasty barbecue treats to brilliant raffle prizes. Bring your friends, bring the sunshine and come and join us!”

Snowdrop House is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. It incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and includes its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and café.