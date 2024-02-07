Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

For the Arts Society Tring Park’s Valentine’s Day lecture, the role of music and musical instruments in both life and art of the Dutch Golden Age will be explored by Lydia Bauman.

Accompanied by musical excerpts to illustrate some of the instruments featured in 17th century paintings, such as virginals, guitars and lutes, the talk is based on a popular exhibition with the same title held at London’s National Gallery some years ago.