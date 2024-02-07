'Vermeer and Music – Art of Love and Leisure’ - Talk on February 14
'Vermeer and Music – Art of Love and Leisure’: 10.30 am, Civic Centre, Berkhamsted, February 14.
For the Arts Society Tring Park’s Valentine’s Day lecture, the role of music and musical instruments in both life and art of the Dutch Golden Age will be explored by Lydia Bauman.
Accompanied by musical excerpts to illustrate some of the instruments featured in 17th century paintings, such as virginals, guitars and lutes, the talk is based on a popular exhibition with the same title held at London’s National Gallery some years ago.
Visit artssociety-tringpark.co.uk for more information.