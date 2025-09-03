Turning up the heat for charity - Rennie Grove Peace announces Firewalk fundraiser

Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care - Firewalk 2025

Ready to turn up the heat for a good cause? This autumn, Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care is looking for fearless fundraisers who are willing to walk barefoot across burning embers at its Firewalk event – all to raise vital funds for hospice care.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The thrilling charity fundraiser is set to take place at Peace Hospice in Watford on Thursday 13 November 2025, from 6.30pm. Suitable for thrill-seekers, charity supporters, or local people just looking to do something extraordinary – the event is open to anybody over the age of 12.

Participants will be given expert tuition by qualified trainers on the evening, before taking on the amazing feat with their bare feet!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erin Beer, IPU Services Lead at Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care took part in a previous Firewalk at Peace Hospice. She says: “The actual walk itself gave me such an adrenaline rush! I found that I wasn’t even thinking about what I was doing, I just thought about why I was doing it and that got me across those coals!”

Fire walkers won’t be facing the flames alone as participants are invited to bring along their own cheer squad of friends and family to encourage them across the coals. With plenty to keep everyone entertained on the night; from food stalls and music to live fire-themed entertainment; it’s set to be a night to remember for all.

Emma Stewart, Events Manager at Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, says: “We’re excited to be inviting local people to step up - literally - and spark change with every step by taking part in this exciting fundraiser. We know that running marathons or organising cake sales might not be everybody’s cup of tea so we’re always looking to introduce new and varied fundraising events to make sure we’re offering something for everybody.

“No experience or preparation is necessary as full training will be given on the evening. So this event is ideal for anybody who wants to do something big to make a difference, without months of training.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Firewalk is open to everybody over the age of 12 (under 18s will need to gain consent from a parent or guardian before they can take part). Early bird tickets are currently available at a cost of £20 per adult and £15 per child until the end of September (then £25 per adult and £20 per child).

Fire walkers are being challenged to raise £162 per person. This could pay for one of the charity’s Healthcare Assistants for a day – to provide compassionate, hands-on support to patients by assisting with personal care, promoting emotional wellbeing, and helping with daily activities either at our Inpatient Unit or in a patient’s home.

To find out more or sign up today, visit https://renniegrovepeace.org/firewalk