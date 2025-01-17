Tulips to transform Hertfordshire countryside this spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hertfordshire countryside is set to burst into a riot of colour this spring as 500,000 tulips take centre stage at a new attraction. Tulleys Tulip Fields, located near St Albans, promises to be a vibrant addition to the region, drawing visitors from far and wide.

Set to open in spring 2025, the fields will feature over 100 varieties of tulips, creating a kaleidoscope of colours and shapes that shift as the season progresses. From early bloomers to late spring displays, the landscape will continually transform, offering a fresh experience with every visit.

Stuart Beare, owner of Tulleys Farm, spoke of the inspiration behind the project: “We’ve had such success with Tulleys Tulip Fest, and bringing that to Hertfordshire feels like the perfect next step. It’s about more than just flowers – it’s about connecting with nature and celebrating the season.”

More Than Just a Pretty Picture

The tulip fields aren’t just a feast for the eyes. With over 15 picturesque spots to explore, the attraction offers countless opportunities for photography enthusiasts and Instagram lovers alike. Among the highlights is a charming windmill, providing a quintessential backdrop for springtime snaps.

Visitors can also look forward to “A Taste of Holland”, a culinary experience celebrating Dutch street food. Traditional snacks, gourmet dishes, and live acoustic music will add to the festive atmosphere, making it a day out for all the senses.

Relaxation is on the menu too, with the Tulip Coffee House serving hot and cold drinks amid the blooms. It’s the perfect spot to pause and take in the beauty of the surroundings.

A New Spring Highlight for the Community

Local residents are already buzzing with excitement about the arrival of Tulleys Tulip Fields. “It’s wonderful to see something like this coming to Hertfordshire,” said a St Albans resident Will King “The chance to enjoy such a beautiful display right on our doorstep is fantastic.”

Address: Coursers Road, London Colney, St Albans, Hertfordshire, AL4 0PF Website: TulipFields.co.uk

Tulleys Tulip Fields looks set to bring a splash of colour and joy to the region, with many already marking their calendars for spring. Keep an eye out for updates as the opening day approaches!