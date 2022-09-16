Review: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

A stunning scene from the popular musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Milton Keynes Theatre until September 24

This brand new production rocks with raw energy, enthusiasm and exuberance – and the first night audience couldn’t get enough.

They were singing along, clapping along, stomping their feet and boogying in the aisles.

This is entertainment at its best – a fabulous cast, including some definite shooting stars among its junior members; sensational sets, featuring golden animated Egyyptian god Anubis (the one with the wolf face) who strummed his guitar and clicked his head in time to the music; choreography that was simply breathtaking – take a bow, JoAnn M Hunter; and not forgetting the stunning costume design by Morgan Large

One of the stunning sets of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Milton Keynes Theatre until September 24

Joseph is fresh from two triumphant seasons at the London Palladium and if it’s the only show you see all year, go NOW!

It’s loosely based on the Biblical tale of Jacob and his 12 sons. Joseph is the favourite but his wicked brothers sell him into slavery in Egypt where he comes to the Pharaoh’s attention as an interpreter of dreams. Famine forces the brothers to come to Egypt where they don’t initially recognise their sibling. But as in all the best stories, it ends happily ever after – with a multiplicity of well loved musical numbers from beginning to end, starting with Any Dream Will Do.

Alexandra Burke as the Narrator and has come a long way since winning the X Factor in 2008. She has a strong beautiful voice and her inter-action with young cast members is a delight. She’s also a great comedienne and is priceless donning a beard to play Jacob.

And as for Jac Yarrow as Joseph . . . obviously another heart-throb in the making. His professional debut in the title role won him a string of awards – including a nomination for the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. When he appeared on stage in Milton Keynes, he was greeted with some serious cheering and a wolf whistle from an admiring member of the audience.

Jac Yarrow and some of the young stars in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Milton Keynes Theatre until September 24

But my own personal favourite was Bobby Windebank as Pharaoh Potiphar, aka Elvis in a head-dress and fancy loincloth. The set may have indicated the desert and pyramids but it was pure Las Vegas – even down to the flashing ‘Welcome to Egypt’ sign. Pharaoh’s gyrations were also just like the King’s – and his pelvic thrusts would have done Mr Presley proud.

I also loved the lugubrious camels – head and long necks emanating from tricycles. An absolute hoot.

The children were magnificent – how such littlies could stay awake, never mind remember all the lines and actions, is amazing. But they threw themselves into the performance with gusto and acquitted themselves like seasoned professionals.

We saw the Yellow Team on the first night so a special round of applause for Dylan Trigger, Oliver Dawson, Eirini Louskou, Louis Tarplett, Dylan Hall, Roxy Relf, Liliana Kapinos and Kelsey Balla.

Don’t miss this marvellous show.