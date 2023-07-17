Madagascar The Musical is crack-a-lackin’ its way back to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

A brand-new tour of the smash-hit family favourite Madagascar The Musical is ready to move it move it back to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from Wed 15 – Sat 18 Nov.

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar The Musical follows all of your favourite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends – Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.

Madagascar The Musical is coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Not content to leave well alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world.

This wacky adventure for the whole family is brought to life by Selladoor Worldwide, the producers behind Guess How Much I Love You, Mr Men and Little Miss, Footloose and Fame.

Madagascar The Musical is directed by award-winning Kirk Jameson with choreography from Fabian Aloise with Musical Supervision from Mark Crossland, Puppet Design by Max Humphries and Puppet Direction from Emma Brunton.

Stuart Glover, producer of Madagascar for Selladoor, said: “Audiences have been going wild for Madagascar across the globe since we first toured in 2018 and we’re delighted to bring the musical back to the stage for audiences in the UK and Ireland. It’s the perfect treat for the whole family.”

Penguin puppetry in Madagascar The Musical