Jason Donovan headlines 2025 line-up at Waterside Theatre as acclaimed shows return

Jason Donovan is among the performers set to appear at the Waterside Theatre in the coming months.

On 25 February, 2025, the former Neighbours star will be performing at the popular venue in Aylesbury.

A series of musicals, plays, and stand-up acts will also be appearing at the Bucks building early next year.

Following pantomime season, the Waterside Theatre will be showcasing the Calamity Jane Musical starring Carrie Hope Fletcher during its UK tour, it comes to Aylesbury between 14-18 January.

Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers will be performed in Aylesbury from 28 January to 1 February. Those interested in live productions may also want to book tickets for the latest version of the West End and Broadway hit musical, Hairspray, the 2025 reworking stars Strictly Come Dancing’s Joanne Clifton. Modern hit musical, Six, also returns to Aylesbury between 20-24 January. International hit musical, Dear Evan Hansen, is scheduled for 10-14 June.

A live production of Sebastian Faulks’s international best-selling novel, Birdsong, arrives in Aylesbury on 11 February and will be performed until 15 February.

Dickens Theatre Company is bringing, Macbeth on 31 March and 1 April, and Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde to the Aylesbury venue one day later. A live version of the Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is scheduled for 7 October until 11 October.

Special talks are also booked at the Aylesbury theatre on 26 February former Sky Sports star Jeff Stelling will be joined for an evening with his former co-host Paul Merson, to talk all things football.

The Makings of A Murderer 2 on 11 March is geared towards true crime fans. While three prominent UK comedians have also been booked for 2025: Ed Byrne, Paddy McGuinness, and Paul Chowdhry, are all performing. More comedy nights will have been arranged for the venue’s sister stage, the Norman Bragg Studio.

Also Queenz are returning to the Waterside Theatre with a brand-new show, Drag Me To The Disco, and a tribute to Whitney Houston is planned for 6 April.

Before these shows hit the big stage, Aylesbury’s biggest pantomime show will be coming to the Waterside throughout December and early January.