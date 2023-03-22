Hi ho, hi ho, panto favourite Andy’s coming back to Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre you know
‘I feel so lucky getting to do something I love, with audiences who are quite simply the best around’
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre and UK Productions has announced the return of family favourite panto star Andy Collins in this year’s production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
The enchanting family pantomime, which will run from December 1 2023 to January 3 2024, promises all the usual trademark fun, with Andy returning due to popular demand for a 12th magical year.
Known for waking up Herts, Beds and Bucks on the BBC 3 Counties Breakfast Show, Andy is no stranger to panto land and returns following the Waterside’s best-selling pantomime to date.
Over 50,000 festive audiences saw last year’s production, and current sales indicate another record-breaking year in store.
King of slapstick and belly laughs, Andy has fast become a Christmas staple for family audiences aged one to 101. His loveable silliness, relentless energy and classic routine ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ has panto-goers hooked every year.
Often found warming up the masses on hit TV shows including Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain’s Got Talent and Celebrity Juice, Andy will be playing the role of Muddles and is already counting down to Christmas:
He said: “Year on year, I feel so lucky getting to do something I love, in a town that I love, in a venue that I adore and with audiences who are quite simply the best around.
"Every year, I do my thing on stage and see the faces of schoolchildren, parents, grandmas and grandads having fun and making memories.
"It’s a sight I never get sick of and a genuine privilege for me to deliver pure escapism for a couple of hours, twice a day for a month.
"Long live panto and thank you to each and every person who supports regional theatre, at Christmas and always.”
An apple a day keeps the doctor away, but there’s an exception to every rule when the most Wicked Queen conjures evil plans. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs invites you on a magical adventure full of song, dance and barrels of laughter.
Hi ho, hi ho, it’s off to panto you go. Book early to secure the best seats at the best prices by visiting the Aylesbury Waterside theatre website.